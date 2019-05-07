Voting in the primary election was running smooth but slow early Tuesday afternoon, several hours after Porter County elections officials reported a few snags in opening polls.
In Porter County, a precinct inspector was removed from her post in Center Township, and polls in several precincts opened late, officials said.
Lake County elections staff took number of early morning calls from voters affected by a state-mandated precinct consolidation, but no major problems were reported, said Michelle Fajman, director of the county elections board.
About 15,600 voters had cast ballots in Lake County as of 1 p.m., which was down from last year, Fajman said.
In Porter County, about 3,600 voters had cast ballots as of noon, officials said. When added to the 2,514 early votes already cast, turnout in Porter County was at about 5 percent so far.
Staff assisting Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey sent out five updates about conditions at the polls before 12:30 p.m., as the county worked to make improvements following last year's election debacle.
A survey of all Porter County precincts — some of which are located at the same polling sites — showed eight opened late, resulting in several voters being turned away of choosing to leave without casting their ballots.
An inspector at Northview Elementary School in Valparaiso, the voting site for Center Township Precincts 6 and 9, was removed after elections staff arrived and found she was incapable of performing her duties, officials said.
Workers opened the poll about 15 minutes late, after school staff at Northview were late in letting them enter the building, Bailey said. As a result of the problems, five voters were turned away.
Poll workers in Valparaiso and Portage mistakenly advised some voters to return later because of issues with the new election equipment, Bailey said.
Several polling locations asked for help with setting up electronic poll books.
"Most of the problems have been resolved with a phone call," Bailey said.
The equipment vendor was dispatched to polling locations where issues could not be resolved by phone.
Voters are still able to cast ballot even if electronic poll books are not available, Bailey said.
Twelve voters left after the polls at Jackson Elementary School in Jackson Township opened 30 minutes late, officials said.
Seven voters were turned away at American Legion Post 260 in Portage Township, where the polling site opened about 18 minutes late.
No voters were turned away at the Woodland Park Community Building in Portage Township, which opened about 20 minutes late, and Valparaiso Fire Station No. 2 in Center Township, which opened 15 minutes late.
A resident reported a problem with equipment at the polling site in the Porter Fire Department. Elections officials said that polling location opened on time and reported no voters being turned away.
Poll workers also had an issue accessing the voting site at the Valparaiso Public Library, but the issue was resolved.
Fajman, Lake County's election board director, said one polling location in north Lake County may have opened late but the issue was quickly resolved.
In Cedar Lake, poll workers at the American Legion said turnout so far had been slow, in part because the Hanover Community School Corp. referendum was the only question on the ballot.
"No rushes," precinct inspector John Nilles said just before 7 a.m., as he and other poll workers waited for voters to show up.
County elections staff talked to a number of people asking where to vote because of the precinct consolidation, but Fajman wasn't aware of any complaints.
Some 181 polling places were set to open at 6 a.m. Tuesday, dozens fewer than last year, following a consolidation that eliminated precincts and polling places that had shrunken below 600 active voters.
Lake County officials mailed postcards to almost 90,000 voters ahead of the election, alerting them whether their familiar polling place survived the crunch or whether they must now go to a new location.