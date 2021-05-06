Valpo Law grad launches bid for 2024 Republican nomination for Indiana governor

Gov. Eric Holcomb began his second term as Indiana's chief executive less than four months ago, but already a Fort Wayne businessman is running to succeed him — nearly four years from now.
Eric Doden, a Valparaiso University Law School graduate and former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corp., announced Thursday he's running for the Republican nomination for Indiana governor in the May 2024 primary election.
"Some in the political class might say it is far too early to launch a campaign for governor," Doden said. "I am committed to earning the trust of Hoosiers and will use this time to embark on a listening tour across all 92 counties."
"This campaign will be conducted in the way I believe will help Hoosiers, not political insiders."
Doden said his focus as governor will be to "restore and grow" Indiana's "main streets." He also wants to "enable success" for students and educators, "improve our broken healthcare system," and "create 21st century economic opportunities for Hoosier families."
He said the experience, vision and courage he developed leading state business recruitment initiatives under Republican former Gov. Mike Pence, and his work growing jobs in Allen County, will help him as governor "create greater opportunities in our communities."
"I have spent the last decade focused on tackling Indiana's greatest challenges and implementing conservative solutions that get real results for the people of Indiana," Doden said.
"A few political insiders will say that I am too bold or too direct for their taste. Many leaders who know me well have encouraged me to bring my authentic, bold, no-nonsense approach to the Indiana governor's race."
While Doden is the first Republican candidate to announce a 2024 gubernatorial run, he almost certainly will not be the last.
Numerous Hoosier GOP officeholders at the federal, state and local levels have hinted they too are considering running for a chance to succeed the term-limited incumbent.
Records show Hoosiers never have elected back-to-back governors with the same first name.