Valpo Law grad launches bid for 2024 Republican nomination for Indiana governor

Gov. Eric Holcomb began his second term as Indiana's chief executive less than four months ago, but already a Fort Wayne businessman is running to succeed him — nearly four years from now.

Eric Doden, a Valparaiso University Law School graduate and former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corp., announced Thursday he's running for the Republican nomination for Indiana governor in the May 2024 primary election.

"Some in the political class might say it is far too early to launch a campaign for governor," Doden said. "I am committed to earning the trust of Hoosiers and will use this time to embark on a listening tour across all 92 counties."

"This campaign will be conducted in the way I believe will help Hoosiers, not political insiders."

Doden said his focus as governor will be to "restore and grow" Indiana's "main streets." He also wants to "enable success" for students and educators, "improve our broken healthcare system," and "create 21st century economic opportunities for Hoosier families."

He said the experience, vision and courage he developed leading state business recruitment initiatives under Republican former Gov. Mike Pence, and his work growing jobs in Allen County, will help him as governor "create greater opportunities in our communities."