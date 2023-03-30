Time is running out for Indiana residents planning to vote in the May 2 primary election to register in advance to cast a ballot, as required by state law.

Monday is the voter registration deadline for this year's municipal primary election that will see Hoosiers pick the candidates they want running under the label of their preferred political party for a variety of local government offices, including city or town council, mayor, clerk, clerk-treasurer and judge.

Several school districts across Northwest Indiana also are asking their residents at the primary election to authorize a temporary property tax increase for the construction of new buildings or to meet other needs.

To qualify to vote, a person must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old by Election Day and an Indiana resident for at least 30 days before the election. For the primary, 17-year-olds can register and vote if they will be 18 on or before the Nov. 7 general election.

Registering to vote can be completed online at IndianaVoters.com, so long as the applicant submits a valid driver's license or state identification card number.

The secretary of state's office also is encouraging Indiana residents who previously registered to vote to verify at IndianaVoters.com that their registration remains active and the personal information in their voter record is correct.

Individuals who do not have a driver's license or state ID can register to vote in person at county government centers, public assistance offices and when completing a Bureau of Motor Vehicles transaction.

A utility bill, bank statement, government mailing or other proof of address is required to complete an in-person voter registration.

Beginning Tuesday, registered voters can cast their ballot ahead of Election Day at 11 early voting sites in Lake County and two locations in LaPorte County.

Early voting will be available starting April 17 at four locations in Porter County and a variety of mobile voting sites.

A complete list of early voting hours and locations is available on the website of each county's elections office.

The final day to vote in the municipal primary election is from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 2.

The candidates chosen at the primary election from each political party then will compete at the Nov. 7 general election to determine who wins each office.

