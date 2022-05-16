Voter registration for general election begins Tuesday in Indiana

Indiana residents planning to vote in this year's general election can begin registering Tuesday to be eligible to cast a ballot on or before Nov. 8.

The secretary of state's office also is encouraging Hoosiers who previously registered to vote to verify their registration remains active and the personal information in their voter record is correct.

Both registering to vote and verifying a registration can be completed online at IndianaVoters.com.

To qualify to vote, a person must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old by Election Day and an Indiana resident for at least 30 days before the election.

Registering to vote online additionally requires submitting a valid driver's license or state identification card number.

Individuals who do not have a driver's license or state ID can register to vote in person at county government centers, public assistance offices and when completing a Bureau of Motor Vehicles transaction.

A utility bill, bank statement, government mailing or other proof of address is required to complete in-person voter registration.

Verifying a registration on IndianaVoters.com only requires a voter to enter their name, birth date and county of residence to bring up a screen that displays the voter's registration status.

From there, registered voters can use the website to find their polling place and directions to it, voting hours and the list of candidates they'll see when they cast their ballot.

There's also a reminder on the website that Indiana law requires voters to bring a government-issued photo ID to the polls in order to receive a ballot.

Hoosiers this fall will elect one of the state's two U.S. senators; all nine U.S. representatives; the state auditor, state treasurer and secretary of state; 25 Indiana Senate seats; all 100 Indiana House seats; and many county and local government officials.

Early voting for the general election begins Oct. 12.

