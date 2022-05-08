Voter turnout lackluster in Northwest Indiana primary elections

Most Northwest Indiana residents decided last week to let others decide who should represent their preferred political party on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
Unofficial election results show not even 1 in 5 registered voters in nearly all Northwest Indiana counties cast a ballot in the May 3 primary election — despite 28 days of early voting and 12 hours to vote on Election Day.
Voter turnout in the Region was lowest in Lake County where just 12.68% of the county's voters participated in either the Democratic or Republican primary.
That's nearly half of Lake County's 24% turnout at the delayed 2020 primary election when all voters were permitted to cast a mail-in ballot due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2018, the most recent comparable primary election with no pandemic and no presidential race on the ballot, Lake County voter turnout was 17%, records show.
Porter County, on the other hand, this year bested its 2018 turnout by attracting 16.57% of its registered voters to the polls.
Primary election turnout in Porter County was 26% in 2020 and 14% in 2018, according to the Indiana Election Commission.
Turnout in LaPorte County this year essentially matched its 2018 primary turnout with 16% in both years. LaPorte County saw 22% of registered voters participate in 2020.
Meanwhile, in Jasper County, located immediately south of Porter County, primary election turnout fell this year to 17.45% after hitting 26% in both 2020 and 2018.
Northwest Indiana voter participation was highest in Newton County, immediately south of Lake County, at 25.35% for this year's primary election.
Records show Newton County saw 27% of its registered voters cast a ballot in 2020 and 22% in 2018.
The secretary of state is expected to announce the official statewide primary election voter participation rate later this month.
Indiana's primary turnout was 24% in 2020 and 20% in 2018, records show.
