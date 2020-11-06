Voter turnout tops 60% in all three Northwest Indiana counties

More than 6 in 10 registered Northwest Indiana voters cast a ballot for Tuesday's general election, according to preliminary results.
Unofficial voter turnout in Lake County was 60.05%, an increase of approximately 4% compared to the 2016 general election, and roughly equal to the 2012 participation rate.
This year's turnout in Porter County was even higher at 66.28%, also 4% greater than 2016, and about 2% more voters than Porter County saw in 2012.
LaPorte County this year had turnout of 62.6% of the registered voters in the county.
Michelle Fajman, director of the Lake County Board of Elections and Voter Registration, said while turnout didn't break the county's 70.63% record set in 2008, the record for nearly every other voting category was smashed this year.
She said more Lake County residents cast a mail-in absentee ballot or voted early at an in-person site than any previous election.
Of course, that meant fewer voters went to their precinct polling place on Election Day, and extra time was required for bipartisan election officials to process all the mail-in ballots.
But Fajman said the ballot counters pushed on through the night and had a final, preliminary tally around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.
"It was a very, very busy election," Fajman said. "Most of our staff has been working 12 hours a day, six days a week."
Adding together the results from all three counties shows Northwest Indiana voters favored Democrat Joe Biden for president over Republican Donald Trump, 53.5% to 46.5%, even though Trump narrowly won more votes in both Porter and LaPorte counties.
Republican Eric Holcomb and Democrat Dr. Woody Myers split the Northwest Indiana vote for Indiana governor, 47% to 47%, with Libertarian Donald Rainwater the choice of 6% of the voters in Lake, Porter and LaPorte Counties.
The race for Indiana attorney general nearly mirrored the presidential contest as Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel garnered 53% of the vote and Republican Todd Rokita, a Munster native, pulling in 47%.
Despite their Northwest Indiana electoral performance, Holcomb and Rokita were the winners of their races after all the ballots across Indiana were counted.
The preliminary results also show approximately 42% of Lake County voters cast their ballot on Election Day, 44% voted early, and 14% participated using a mail-in absentee ballot.
It was a similar story in LaPorte Count where about 48% voted on Election Day, 38% voted in person prior to Election Day, and 14% voted by mail.
The unofficial results released by Porter County do not detail how its residents cast their ballots.
Notably, straight party voting remains very popular among Northwest Indiana residents who want to quickly get in and out of a polling place by casting a single vote for a political party that counts as vote for each of the party's candidates on the ballot.
There were 128,176 straight party votes recorded in Lake County out of 222,884 total ballots cast (58%).
Among straight party voters in Lake County, 78,250 backed the Democratic Party (61%), 49,709 favored Republicans (39%), and 217 voted Libertarian (0%).
The outcome was flipped in Porter County where more of the 44,213 straight party votes supported Republicans, 23,853 or 54%, than the 20,049 (45%) who voted Democratic. The Libertarian Party got 311 (1%) of the straight party votes.
The 17,478 LaPorte County straight party voters favored Republicans in even larger numbers, 10,791 or 62%, compared to 6,662 (38%) straight party votes for Democrats, and 25 (0%) for Libertarians.
