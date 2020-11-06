Voter turnout tops 60% in all three Northwest Indiana counties

More than 6 in 10 registered Northwest Indiana voters cast a ballot for Tuesday's general election, according to preliminary results.

Unofficial voter turnout in Lake County was 60.05%, an increase of approximately 4% compared to the 2016 general election, and roughly equal to the 2012 participation rate.

This year's turnout in Porter County was even higher at 66.28%, also 4% greater than 2016, and about 2% more voters than Porter County saw in 2012.

LaPorte County this year had turnout of 62.6% of the registered voters in the county.

Michelle Fajman, director of the Lake County Board of Elections and Voter Registration, said while turnout didn't break the county's 70.63% record set in 2008, the record for nearly every other voting category was smashed this year.

She said more Lake County residents cast a mail-in absentee ballot or voted early at an in-person site than any previous election.

Of course, that meant fewer voters went to their precinct polling place on Election Day, and extra time was required for bipartisan election officials to process all the mail-in ballots.