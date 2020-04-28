Voters can electronically request mail-in ballot for upcoming Indiana primary election

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Registered Indiana voters can now electronically request a mail-in absentee ballot be sent to them for the June 2 primary election, instead of having to print and mail a paper copy of the application.

The free electronic request form went online Tuesday on the state's voter registration portal — IndianaVoters.com — and takes only about a minute to fill out and submit.

To request a mail-in ballot, Hoosiers should log in to their registration record on the website, select "Absentee Voting" from the column on the left side of the webpage, and click "Vote By Mail."

After users verify their registration address is correct, they must select a Democratic, Republican, or public question only ballot, check a box to authorize their on-file signature be attached to the electronic application, and click submit.

Completed applications will be transmitted to the voter's county elections office for verification, and the elections office then will mail the voter an absentee ballot for the voter to complete and return no later than noon on Election Day.