Voters can electronically request mail-in ballot for upcoming Indiana primary election

Registered Indiana voters can now electronically request a mail-in absentee ballot be sent to them for the June 2 primary election, instead of having to print and mail a paper copy of the application.
The free electronic request form went online Tuesday on the state's voter registration portal — IndianaVoters.com — and takes only about a minute to fill out and submit.
To request a mail-in ballot, Hoosiers should log in to their registration record on the website, select "Absentee Voting" from the column on the left side of the webpage, and click "Vote By Mail."
After users verify their registration address is correct, they must select a Democratic, Republican, or public question only ballot, check a box to authorize their on-file signature be attached to the electronic application, and click submit.
Completed applications will be transmitted to the voter's county elections office for verification, and the elections office then will mail the voter an absentee ballot for the voter to complete and return no later than noon on Election Day.
"We're facing an unusual situation in this year's primary, and I am committed to making sure all Indiana voters can vote with security and convenience," said Secretary of State Connie Lawson.
Paper absentee voter applications, available on the voter registration portal or the secretary of state's website at in.gov/sos, also still can be submitted to receive a mail-in ballot for the primary.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all Indiana voters are eligible to vote by mail in the June 2 election, regardless of whether they meet any of the usual statutory requirements.
In-person early voting also will be available from May 26 to June 1, with times and locations varying by county.
As always, precinct polling places will be open for in-person voting between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on on Election Day.
