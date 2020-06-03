Voters show overwhelming support for Union Township schools; Hanover awaits completed counts

The early majorities in support of Hanover's two referendums come after the district narrowly failed to secure enough votes last year for a proposed $44 million construction plan. The school corporation lost its 2019 attempt by just 68 votes.

Supporters of this year's referendums are showing optimism though with early results in the district.

"The most encouraging thing for us in the last four weeks were the people who came out of the woodwork for us," said Andy Yakubik, head of the Friends of Hanover Community Schools political action committee. "I'm confident that when they certify this, we will prevail."

Union Township School Corp. officials asked voters to support a maximum property tax rate of 21 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, down from 22 cents per $100 assessed valuation requested in its 2013 referendum, to fund competitive teacher pay, student programs and efforts to keep class sizes small.

This spring's referendum is expected to bring between $1.2 million to $1.4 million annually to the west Valparaiso district over the next seven years.