Voters show overwhelming support for Union Township schools; Hanover awaits completed counts

Union Township families celebrated Wednesday while Hanover schools supporters continue awaiting the results of multiple spring referendums the day after Indiana's primary elections.
The Union Township School Corp., seeking an extension of its seven-year operating referendum, saw an overwhelming 80.92% of residents vote in favor of continued taxpayer funding. Unofficial results reported by Porter County show 1,875 township residents voted to support the referendum versus 442 who voted against it.
Early results showed majorities of support for two Hanover Community School Corp. referendum questions. However, 39 Lake County precincts reported incomplete counts as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the county's election summary report. It was unknown at the time of publication which Lake County precincts had yet to report complete counts.
On the ballot, the Hanover district asked voters' support for continuing an existing operating fund referendum with a maximum property tax rate of 29 cents per $100 assessed valuation, as well as a new construction referendum coming at a maximum property tax rate of 85 cents per $100 assessed valuation.
The referendums are being asked to help fund classroom expenses as well as $79 million in construction costs to build a new third through fifth grade upper elementary school and expand facilities at Hanover Central Middle School and Hanover Central High.
The early majorities in support of Hanover's two referendums come after the district narrowly failed to secure enough votes last year for a proposed $44 million construction plan. The school corporation lost its 2019 attempt by just 68 votes.
Supporters of this year's referendums are showing optimism though with early results in the district.
"The most encouraging thing for us in the last four weeks were the people who came out of the woodwork for us," said Andy Yakubik, head of the Friends of Hanover Community Schools political action committee. "I'm confident that when they certify this, we will prevail."
Union Township School Corp. officials asked voters to support a maximum property tax rate of 21 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, down from 22 cents per $100 assessed valuation requested in its 2013 referendum, to fund competitive teacher pay, student programs and efforts to keep class sizes small.
This spring's referendum is expected to bring between $1.2 million to $1.4 million annually to the west Valparaiso district over the next seven years.
Union Township Superintendent John Hunter said the district may wait to decide where to allocate its referendum funding until schools have received more guidance on fall school reopenings and the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
With the positive referendum vote, Hunter said the district likely will not need to cut programs. Expansion of student mental health services is a top priority, the superintendent said.
"Our teachers and staff also really stepped up particularly in the last week to help us get the vote out and indicate to our patrons and voters how important this was," Hunter said. "We are most grateful that we have a community that supports our kids."
2019 Referendum: Duneland School Corp.
2019 Referendum: Hanover Community School Corp.
2019 Referendum: River Forest Community School Corp.
2018 Referendum: Crown Point Community School Corp.
2018 Referendum: Lake Central School Corp.
2018 Referendum: Lake Ridge School Corp.
2017 Referendum: School City of Hammond
2017 Referendum: School City of Hobart
2017 Referendum: School Town of Munster
2017 Referendum: Lake Station Community Schools
2017 Referendum: School City of East Chicago
2016 Referendum: Gary Community School Corp.
2016 Referendum: New Prairie United School Corp.
2015 Referendum: Lake Station Community Schools
2015 Referendum: Valparaiso Community Schools
2015 Referendum: Hanover Community School Corp.
2015 Referendum: River Forest Community School Corp.
2015 Referendum: Gary Community School Corp.
2014 Referendum: Metropolitan School District Boone Township
2013 Referendum: Michigan City Area Schools
2013 Referendum: Union Township School Corp.
2013 Referendum: School Town of Munster
2013 Referendum: Metropolitan School District Boone Township
2012 Referendum: Duneland School Corp.
2011 Referendum: Lake Central School Corp.
2011 Referendum: Crown Point Community School Corp.
2010 Referendum: Rensselaer Central School Corp.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.