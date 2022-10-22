Voters weigh experience versus change in Indiana House District 15

Voters living in Dyer, St. John, Schererville and northern Hanover Township have a choice between experience and change as they decide at the Nov. 8 general election who should represent Indiana House District 15 at the Statehouse.

State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, has served the district — which shifted slightly south and west as part of last year’s once-a-decade redrawing of legislative boundaries — since 2020, after regaining the House seat he previously held from 2012 to 2018.

Newcomer Chris Kukuch, the Democratic nominee also from Schererville, said he believes it’s time for long-tenured politicians to be replaced by working Hoosiers who won’t cater to large corporations at the expense of Indiana families.

The top priority for the four-month legislative session that begins in January is crafting a new, two-year state budget, and deciding what to do with Indiana’s unprecedented $6.1 billion budget reserve.

Slager, 63, a retired certified public accountant, former 10-year Schererville town councilman and current member of the budget-writing House Ways and Means Committee, said his experience crafting several prior state budgets and overseeing local spending makes him best suited to help manage Indiana’s finances on behalf of his constituents.

“I’ve been successful at representing Northwest Indiana in the Statehouse, including South Shore transit, expansion at Purdue Northwest and obtaining access to Chicago pediatric hospitals for children who depend on Medicaid,” Slager said.

Looking ahead, he anticipates advancing legislation in the next General Assembly that’s focused on maintaining prudent budget reserve balances, reducing state debt, refunding excess reserves to taxpayers, boosting funds for state programs and salaries to account for inflation and ensuring state agencies don’t overstep their duties.

“This legislative role is a passion for me and I enjoy problem-solving, especially when it will benefit many Hoosiers,” Slager said.

Kukuch, 36, said his goals, if elected, include improving funding for school classroom supplies and student meals, restoring abortion access to Hoosier women, guaranteeing Hoosier workers at least five days paid leave following the birth of a child or to take care of a sick relative and using state lottery profits to reduce or eliminate student tuition charges at Ivy Tech Community College.

“I am just like the people in District 15, and I want to fight for them. My children are 14, 11 and 6, and I have felt how hard it is to raise a family today,” Kukuch said.

“Inflation is hurting families. Health care costs are hurting families. Housing costs are hurting families. The government is failing our people and we need new, younger legislators to fix it within. We need politicians who are more concerned with helping people than keeping their job. I will always put my constituents first. I will never put my party or my own ambitions before the people I serve,” he added.

The election winner will serve a two-year term in the House.