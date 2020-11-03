WATCH NOW: 18-year-old votes for the first time while in matching outfit with mom

CROWN POINT — Lexi Miller just turned 18 on Oct. 10 and was eager to make her voice heard in her first election.

Her mother, Lorraine C. East, took her daughter to vote for the first time Tuesday at the Lake County Fairgrounds. The Crown Point residents were braced for lines wrapping around the building and even voter intimidation, but were pleased to be able to come in and cast their ballots in just a few minutes.

“For her, I wanted to cry,” East said. “This is about her right to vote. So many people fought and walked and died for this day.”

The mother-daughter duo turned heads with matching black shirts that said “vote vote vote vote vote” in bright pink sequins they found at a mall. People stopped them as they came up to the polling site, asking to take photos.

“It was like paparazzi outside,” East said. “We’re just so happy as a mother-daughter. This might be my last year with my child so this is great as a sendoff to her, to help her learn what to do in politics.”

Miller is headed off to college.