WATCH NOW: 18-year-old votes for the first time while in matching outfit with mom

CROWN POINT — Lexi Miller just turned 18 on Oct. 10 and was eager to make her voice heard in her first election.
Her mother, Lorraine C. East, took her daughter to vote for the first time Tuesday at the Lake County Fairgrounds. The Crown Point residents were braced for lines wrapping around the building and even voter intimidation, but were pleased to be able to come in and cast their ballots in just a few minutes.
“For her, I wanted to cry,” East said. “This is about her right to vote. So many people fought and walked and died for this day.”
The mother-daughter duo turned heads with matching black shirts that said “vote vote vote vote vote” in bright pink sequins they found at a mall. People stopped them as they came up to the polling site, asking to take photos.
“It was like paparazzi outside,” East said. “We’re just so happy as a mother-daughter. This might be my last year with my child so this is great as a sendoff to her, to help her learn what to do in politics.”
Miller is headed off to college.
“I was excited to vote. I was thinking about it all last night,” she said. “I was glad I was able to. Some people are 17 and they can’t vote now, but I just turned 18. It was important because I’ve been hearing so much about politics.”
East has taught all six of her children — now adults scattered across the country in Arizona, California and New York — to be civically engaged. This was the first election all of them voted in.
“All of them did early voting, but we waited to the last day because I wanted her to feel the excitement of Election Day,” East said. “One vote can change the world. You have to do your part as an American citizen to participate. The world’s counting on all of us. ... I felt so good and honored as a mother that all of them would have their voices heard like that."
East's father, who owned the Powell-Coleman Funeral Home in Gary, died this year and would have been proud to see his granddaughter vote.
"I didn't let it tear me down. I let it build me up and bring her here," East said. "I feel like he's watching down on us now. This is our tribute to him."
East and her daughter planned to celebrate by going to Five Guys Burgers and Fries and then to church for a victory party.
“She likes Five Guys,” she said. “It’s her day.”
