WATCH NOW: Candidates make pitch to Duneland chamber

VALPARAISO — Candidates on the ballot had a chance to sway Duneland Chamber of Commerce members Tuesday at the Porter County Expo Center.

Sheriff candidates David Reynolds II, a Democrat, and Jeff Balon, a Republican, both stressed their experience.

Reynolds’ father is finishing up his 16th year as sheriff, having served the maximum two consecutive terms before taking a mandatory break and serving two more terms.

Candidate Reynolds stressed his time leading investigations into a multimillion-dollar drug cartel and other major crimes, including with the Drug Enforcement Administration in Chicago. Reynolds resigned from the DEA to run for office.

“The office of the sheriff is nonpolitical. It should not be partisan,” he said.

Reynolds plans to continue efforts like "One County, One Protocol," which offers consistent training for potential school shootings to ensure another situation like the one in Uvalde, Texas, doesn’t happen here.

Balon, Valparaiso’s police chief, stressed not only his administrative experience as chief but also his experience leading patrol efforts and investigations.

Recruiting, training and retaining good officers is essential, he said.

“Public safety is not cheap, but it also doesn’t give you a blank check,” Balon said. Budgeting responsibly is essential.

Balon said community partnerships are “imperative for the growth of the county, imperative to keep a community safe.”

Under Balon’s leadership, the Valparaiso Police Department has addressed issues like mental health and the need to address social issues by hiring a social worker to help the police solve problems that don’t require arrests and other traditional police responses.

State legislative races drew some sharp contrasts between candidates.

Republican Manuel Maldonado, running against Democrat Chuck Moseley, the incumbent in Indiana House District 10, campaigned against President Joe Biden’s agenda. “A $600 check from the state government can’t stop inflation,” he said.

“Your time is up,” he told Moseley. “Portage needs a refresh.”

Moseley praised the bipartisan effort of House Bill 1001, passed in the special session, to offer economic relief for businesses and most Indiana residents. That bill, for which Moseley offered several amendments, was the source of the taxpayer rebate Maldonado referred to.

Moseley criticized Senate Bill 1, which “effectively removed opportunities for women to make the choice for what’s important for their health care and for their families” following the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion.

Republican Dion Bergeron, opposing incumbent Democrat Pat Boy in House District 9, called his opponent “a sweetheart” but said his voting would be different. “Gun-free zones do not stop violence,” the former Indiana State Prison correctional officer said.

He also took issue with the “stagnant economy” in Northwest Indiana. “We have a supermajority, but all conservatives are not equal. All Republicans do not vote the same way,” he said.

Boy said she got involved in public service when her neighbors persuaded her to try to save a wetland near them. Since then, she has focused on social, economic and environmental protection issues. Her environmental protection bills have received the most attention, she said.

“I’m certainly not perfect, but I do my best to help constituents with their needs,” she said.

Republican Jeff Larson, running against incumbent state Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-4th, read a testimonial from a neighbor who called him “a hardworking, honest, caring, educated individual.”

Larson, a former County Council member, said, “We have a responsibility to one another to make this a better place.”

Former state Sen. Karen Tallian spoke for Pol, who was at a Senate Health Committee meeting Tuesday, “where he has already shown himself to be a really tough negotiator.”

Tallian said Pol successfully walks the line between the small-town feel and the fact that we are right next to Chicago.

“One year in, and people are already starting to listen to him,” she said.

Republican Barb Regnitz, running for the Board of Commissioners District 2 seat being vacated by Jeff Good, said, “It’s really important that people feel they have a voice in Porter County government.” She would push for having evening meetings so that more people can attend them. “When we’re not open and transparent with our residents, they imagine the worst.”

Regnitz also plans to form business councils throughout the county to get input on issues from the business community.

Her opponent, Democrat Julie Giorgi, is a Union Township School Board member. She promised to govern in a bipartisan fashion.

“We live in a great county with low taxes and such great quality-of-life opportunities,” Giorgi said.

Attracting and retaining quality county employees is essential, she said.

Democrat Becky Mateja Lombardini and Republican Ronald “Red” Stone are vying for the County Council District 1 seat now held by Erik Wagner. He succeeded long-time councilman Bob Poparad, who died earlier this year.

Lombardini said she would push to keep roads safe, beaches clean and water out of basements.

Stone, a Duneland School Board member, promised to keep taxes low while making sure roads and drainage issues are addressed.