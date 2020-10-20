WATCH NOW: COVID-19 fuels debate between Indiana governor candidates

Gov. Eric Holcomb was pummeled from the left and right during a debate Tuesday for simultaneously not doing enough to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and exceeding his authority by temporarily ordering businesses closed and Hoosiers to wear face masks.

The Republican chief executive, however, defended his administration's response to the global coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 150,000 Hoosiers since March 6 and killed at least 3,775, according to the State Department of Health.

"This is an extraordinary time and we've had to take extraordinary measures," Holcomb said. "So we do have a state-mandated mask requirement throughout the state; it's a strong statement that says this works."

That's insufficient according to Dr. Woody Myers, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee and a former state health commissioner, who said Holcomb's mask "mandate" is being widely ignored.

Myers pledged during the one-hour debate to enact a real mandate, with penalties for noncompliance, on his first day in office.

"The governor has powers that he or she can use in order to protect the public," Myers said. "Let's do what we can do right now to protect our citizens from this virus until we have a safe and effective vaccine."