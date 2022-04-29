WATCH NOW: Democrats say they've delivered for Region workers, communities

HAMMOND — Northwest Indiana Democratic leaders aren't waiting for Tuesday's primary election to begin rolling out the message they believe will propel them to victory at the federal, state and local level in the Nov. 8 general election.

Standing near a soaring bridge that connects Interstate 80/94 to Cline Avenue — a bridge set to be rehabilitated using federal funds provided by the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act — top Democrats proclaimed Friday they've delivered needed jobs and overdue infrastructure improvements for everyone in the Region.

"I am fighting and advocating for you each and every day in Washington, D.C.," U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, said to a gathering of some 50 members of the Laborers, Steelworkers and other local unions.

"And don't think it's easy. Don't think there aren't interests that are fighting against you, who don't want to see you be a priority but major corporations, the top 1%. That's why we're here. That's what makes a difference."

Records show Mrvan and U.S. Rep. Andre Carson, D-Indianapolis, were the only Hoosier members of Congress to vote in favor of the Jobs Act and the American Rescue Plan that together are providing more than $10 billion to improve Indiana's roads, bridges, schools, water pipes, rail service, public transit, and health care services.

Mrvan said that money means more union jobs in Northwest Indiana, more Region-made steel going into roads and bridges across the country, improved public health outcomes, and a better quality of life for everyone.

"What I know about Lake, Porter and LaPorte (counties) is we believe in our own ... We believe in working men and women," Mrvan said. "You are going to be inundated by outsiders trying to divide us and trying to create cultural wars. Vote your pocketbook!

"Vote for people who are interested in making it a priority that we fund projects in Northwest Indiana that provide jobs."

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., the presumptive Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, said he can't believe his Republican opponent, U.S. Sen. Todd Young, joined U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., and the state's seven GOP congressmen, to vote against federal investment in the Region and the state.

"How broken we must be as a country," McDermott said. "We send 11 representatives to Washington, D.C., and what's your main job? Bring some stuff back home so we can rebuild our state. So we can rebuild our schools. So we can rebuild our infrastructure."

"That's the message I'm taking on the road. What the hell are you going there for? What's your purpose in life? To fight with the president? That's not making us stronger as a country," McDermott said. "It's tearing us apart. We need representatives that are going to go there and bring money home so we can put you guys to work, not just now, not just next year, but for the next decade."

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince and state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, said they're grateful Mrvan, and hopefully McDermott, next year both will be in Washington, D.C., working for Northwest Indiana residents and all the communities they live in.

"We know that it's going to be a fight, and we know Mayor McDermott loves a fight," Melton said. "And about Congressman Mrvan, you name one freshman legislator in the U.S. Congress that's been able to accomplish and lead like he's been able to lead."

Prince said thanks in part to federal investments in the Region, the unemployment rate in Gary currently is lower than Lake County as a whole, and there are 449 job openings right now in the Steel City.

"If that doesn't spell progress I don't know what does," Prince said. "Without a shadow of a doubt, Gary is experiencing probably the most incredible time in decades. We're doing so because of the efforts of our Democratic leaders in Washington, certainly all of the efforts of our construction people, and certainly all of you. We want to continue that momentum."

David Frye, secretary-treasurer of the Indiana Laborers Union, said the issues in this election are simple: "When unions do better America does better, and nothing says better than the American Infrastructure Act."

