WATCH NOW: Dirty campaign trick captured on doorbell cam, candidate says

HAMMOND — New technology soon might bring an end to one of the oldest dirty tricks in Northwest Indiana political campaigns — sign stealing.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. this week posted on social media websites a Ring doorbell recording of one of his campaign signs getting snatched from the lawn in front of a Hammond business.
Hammond police took a verbal theft report for the sign, which is believed to have been stolen between 8 and 10 a.m. May 14 in the area of 173rd Street and Tapper Avenue, Lt. Steve Kellogg said. Police were investigating.
The video shows a white-haired man illegally parking a black pick-up truck, walking up to the windows of the business to see if anyone is inside, and then pulling the McDermott for Congress sign out of the grass, tossing it in the back of his truck and driving away.
"I've had about 2,000 to 3,000 of my yard signs stolen or destroyed since we put them out," McDermott said. "So, as a team, we decided to make sure our yard signs are televised, so when stuff like this happens we have it right on tape."
The mayor said his campaign has shared the recording with Hammond police and filed a police report about the stolen sign.
"We had him dead to rights on tape," he said.
Under Indiana law, theft of property worth less than $750 is a class A misdemeanor, punishable upon conviction by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.
McDermott said he believes the perpetrator is a Munster resident who repeatedly has opposed McDermott's policies as mayor, particularly his efforts to halt single-family Hammond homes from being cut up into apartments.
"He owns multiple properties in the city of Hammond and he's constantly pushing limits and constantly on the edge," McDermott said. "I don't have a lot of friends in the slumlord business."
The mayor said he's also been told the sign-stealer — who The Times is not identifying because he's not been charged with a crime — is a supporter of the congressional campaign of North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan.
Mrvan emphatically rejected McDermott's claim of a connection between the person recorded taking the sign and Mrvan's campaign.
"The mayor of Hammond has proven to be divisive in his approach throughout his career and abrasive to individuals who do not agree with him," Mrvan said.
"He knows full well that his long running feud with this individual is the motivation behind this incident, and the individual responsible is in no way affiliated with the Mrvan for Congress campaign."
Mrvan said, "My mission is to inspire voters, and my campaign and our coalition of supporters will continue to be relentlessly focused on addressing the pressing health and economic needs of individuals and families throughout our Region during this challenging time."
McDermott said Friday he has another video recording of one of his signs being stolen that he plans to post online in the coming days to further discourage anyone else from stealing his signs ahead of the June 2 primary election.
"The only way to strike back at them is to put them on tape and embarrass them," he said.
McDermott also scoffed at claims by Facebook commenters that it's actually his supporters stealing McDermott signs, as well as other candidates' signs, to bolster McDermott's congressional campaign.
"If anybody on my team touched an opponent's yard sign, I wouldn't want them on my team anymore," McDermott said.
"We've been very clear about this with our team, it's not worth it, we're winning. Why would we take a chance and do something stupid like that? Who cares if somebody puts a yard sign up?"
