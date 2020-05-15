WATCH NOW: Dirty campaign trick captured on doorbell cam, candidate says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HAMMOND — New technology soon might bring an end to one of the oldest dirty tricks in Northwest Indiana political campaigns — sign stealing.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. this week posted on social media websites a Ring doorbell recording of one of his campaign signs getting snatched from the lawn in front of a Hammond business.

Hammond police took a verbal theft report for the sign, which is believed to have been stolen between 8 and 10 a.m. May 14 in the area of 173rd Street and Tapper Avenue, Lt. Steve Kellogg said. Police were investigating.

The video shows a white-haired man illegally parking a black pick-up truck, walking up to the windows of the business to see if anyone is inside, and then pulling the McDermott for Congress sign out of the grass, tossing it in the back of his truck and driving away.

"I've had about 2,000 to 3,000 of my yard signs stolen or destroyed since we put them out," McDermott said. "So, as a team, we decided to make sure our yard signs are televised, so when stuff like this happens we have it right on tape."

The mayor said his campaign has shared the recording with Hammond police and filed a police report about the stolen sign.

"We had him dead to rights on tape," he said.