WATCH NOW: Election Day in NWI running smoothly besides minor glitches, long lines at polling locations

Northwest Indiana election officials reported voting was running smoothly after a few early glitches at some polling locations.
Voters reported a few complaints through midday, but nothing causing major disruptions, Lake County Board of Elections Assistant Director LeAnn Angerman said.
"It appears to be running as a normal election," Angerman said. "There's nothing out of the ordinary."
'Minimal wait time'
Alex Gorman, vice precinct committeeman for Schererville precinct 9, said turnout was high compared to past elections he’s worked, but that record early voting meant it was easy for voters to quickly cast a ballot with minimal wait time.
“People like that,” he said. “We’ve had some people come up who said they just drove past and didn’t see a line so they’ve pulled into the parking lot.”
A line of voters stretched down the sidewalk to the end of the parking lot at Schererville Town Hall at around 5:30 a.m., but the line moved quickly and became a steady stream of voters who got in and out throughout the early morning.
“People are coming in every few minutes,” Gorman said.
Inspector Raymond Haddad said there were no major issues with voting at the Schererville Town Hall, but had to turn away a voter who came in without a driver’s license or any other form of ID.
'Huge turnout for us'
Inspector Josh Rose said his precinct in Gary’s Black Oak neighborhood had more than three times as many voters before noon as it normally gets on a full Election Day.
“It’s a huge turnout for us,” he said. “There’s a lot more people. There’s a lot of energy in the voters coming in. Everybody seems excited and happy.”
When the polls opened, a line stretched out the door at the Gary Fire Station for the first time in the nine elections he’s worked there.
“We had people waiting in line, which we’ve never had before,” he said. “Usually there’s a lot of downtime where we’re just standing around. We haven’t had that today. There’s been a constant flow of people, which makes it exciting. It’s been great, really great. We’ve seen new voters come in, voters who just turned 18. There’s a lot of energy.”
'One button and be done'
Voters seemed more interested in the presidential election than local issues such as the Gary Schools referendum, Rose said.
“For some people it’s very important,” he said. “But many people come in and just ask how they vote straight ticket, just push one button and be done.”
'Eager to vote'
Inspector Michelle Swanson, working at a Center Township at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point, said both turnout and enthusiasm were high Tuesday morning.
“Everyone seemed eager to vote and excited to vote,” she said. “It was crowded at the beginning at around 6 a.m. and now it’s steady. It’s been an even flow in and out.”
Swanson said the only issue was a younger voter who wasn’t able to cast a ballot because they just registered the night before. A few voters who weren’t in the system were allowed to cast provisional paper ballots.
“The turnout has been great,” she said. “I believe we have more people show up in the past. More people come in after work, so we’ll see another rush at 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. when people start getting off work.”
Voters told The Times they experienced long wait times at other Region polling places as people showed up in droves early in the morning to cast their votes.
Porter County resident David Briel said he arrived to his polling location, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, 10 minutes before polls opened at 6 a.m. A line of about 20 people had already formed outside at that time, he said.
Briel's wait took about 30 minutes, whereas it took less than 10 minutes to vote in past elections, he said, adding it could be a result of fewer voting stations.
"All the polling workers were great but in the future I will do a mail in vote in advance to save time," Briel said.
Midday totals
Wanatah had 22 first-time voters by 1:30 p.m., poll judge Tim Grieger said.
“It was pretty busy right at the get-go,” he said, with not much down time during the morning.
“I think with the early voting, it’s not as busy as it could have been,” Grieger said.
At The Presbyterian Church in LaPorte, voters were eager to cast votes, inspector Sue Osborn said.
“We were excited. There were 64 people waiting when we got here,” she said. That was at 5 a.m., an hour before polling places opened in Indiana.
“We’ve been pretty steady,” fellow inspector Trisha Jackson said.
At Apostolic Lighthouse Church in Michigan, about 25 people were lined up to vote at 6 a.m. By 1 p.m., about 400 votes had been cast.
Inspector Diann Gonsorek said the poll workers were complimented by a man who appreciated their efforts to limit exposure to COVID-19 during the pandemic.
This year, voters entered one door and exited another. Clerks handling poll books had clear plastic shields at their tables, and poll workers were on on the opposite side of the room from the voting machines.
Poll workers wiped off voting machines, pens and other equipment after every use to sanitize it, Gonsorek said.
At Griffith fire station No. 2 on Broad Street about 12:15 p.m., a few voters waited in line inside the firehouse to cast ballots.
The three precincts at that location had seen a total of about 300 people, or about 25% of all eligible voters, by midday, inspector Laura Toops said.
Early glitches
Lake County resident Kristine Kryzyston said when she arrived to St. John Bosco Catholic School in Hammond to vote, she was met with stalled lines because voting machines were not functioning properly.
Michelle Fajman, director of the Lake County Board of Elections and Voter Registration, responded by saying she had not heard of any issues at that polling location at the time.
Kryzston later said she voted about 6:45 a.m., and that three of four voting machines were up and running by that point.
Precinct clerk Sadeth O'Drobinak said poll workers tested all the machines late Monday and Tuesday before voting started, and they were functioning properly at the time.
A mechanic was called out and had to reboot the machines, but was able to get them running about 45 minutes after the fact, O'Drobinak said.
"When everyone came in, we couldn’t get it to work. I walked down the line, apologized to everyone and said it was out of our control. It was hard on us, and it was hard on them," she said.
A few voters who were waiting in line had to leave while workers attempted to solve the issue, O'Drobinak said.
Quick fixes
About 7:55 a.m., Porter County's 29th precinct was down to just one functional voting machine, resident Matthew Clemens told The Times.
Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey reported the problem had been fixed by 8:20 a.m. One machine was disrupted when a ballot became stuck in it, she said.
"As soon as we were notified of the problem, we sent a technician out and they fixed it," Bailey said.
As is routine, there are some connectivity issues in doing the initial equipment update that are being resolved, Curt Ellis, assistant to the commissioners of Porter County, said.
There was one location in Kouts where the equipment had a coding issue, and Election Systems & Software is there correcting the issue manually, he said.
"Some accommodation could have been made to meet the (COVID-19) guidelines for this event to provide additional locations for residents to vote on Election Day in addition to the one location," Tomac said.
Open until 6 p.m.
Northwest Indiana voters have between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday to cast their ballot and decide who will be elected president of the United States, the Region's next congressman, Indiana governor, and the winners of numerous other state and local contests.
Hoosiers can find their Election Day polling place by logging into their registration record at IndianaVoters.com, or by calling the elections office in Lake County at 219-755-3795, Porter County at 219-465-3485, or LaPorte County at 219-326-6808.
Voters must present a government-issued photo identification card to receive a ballot. Voters also should find their polling places clean and stocked with personal protective equipment to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.
Record early turnout
In Lake County, approximately two-thirds of the usual number of votes cast in a presidential election year were submitted prior to Election Day, with a record number of both mail-in and early votes this year.
It's a similar story in Porter County, where the prior early vote record more than doubled this year, and even more voters are expected on Election Day, said Sundae Schoon, director of the county's elections and voter registration office.
LaPorte County likewise doubled up its pre-Election Day ballots compared to 2016, according County Clerk Kathy Chroback.
"No one has seen anything like this," she said.
Under Indiana law, any person in line to cast a ballot when the polls close at 6 p.m. is entitled to vote, no matter how long it takes for all the voters to get through the polling place.
Voters who experience problems at their voting site can seek assistance from poll workers, local police, or by contacting their county's elections office at the telephone number above.
If you are experience voting problems today, The Times wants to hear from you. Please email us at newstips@nwi.com.
This story is developing. Check back for updates at nwi.com.
