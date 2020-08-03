WATCH NOW: Gov. Holcomb promotes Hoosier unity amid COVID-19 pandemic in first 2020 campaign commercial

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Eric Holcomb is highlighting his response to the coronavirus pandemic, along with the Hoosier unity he says was spurred by COVID-19, in the first television ad of Indiana's 2020 gubernatorial contest.

The 60-second commercial, set to begin airing Tuesday on Northwest Indiana cable channels and TVs across the state, features the Republican chief executive — wearing a face mask — talking about how life has changed due to the coronavirus.

Over video of masked workers in a manufacturing facility, empty ballfields, food deliveries and a person sewing a face mask, Holcomb says the pandemic has brought Hoosiers together for the common purpose of helping their neighbors in times of trouble.

"We're reminded about what we always knew about Indiana, and that's we're a strong, resilient group of Hoosiers and there's no challenge we can't overcome when we come together," Holcomb says in the ad.

"What brings us together is so much stronger than anything, including a pandemic, that could ever tear us apart. Nothing is stronger than that bond we have for our neighbors and for our community — that's powerful."