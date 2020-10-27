WATCH NOW: Indiana governor candidates debate change versus consistency

Dr. Woody Myers, the Democratic nominee, avoided personal attacks on Holcomb but repeatedly emphasized the urgent need for "change" in every facet of state government.

In particular, Myers flipped Holcomb's claim of achieving a record-low infant mortality rate in the state to point out Indiana still has the 15th highest infant mortality rate among the 50 states, and nearly ranks highest for the number of women who annually die in childbirth.

"One of the reasons why we aren't making the progress that we need to make is because we fund our public health infrastructure per capita at a level of 48th worst in the nation. All of that needs to change," Myers said. "I just know that we can do a much better job for the mothers and the babies. This is 2020! It's time for us to just get off the dime and get this fixed. Other states have succeeded. Why not Indiana?"

Rainwater and Myers also both condemned Holcomb's continued insistence that Indiana cannot legalize medicinal or recreational marijuana because marijuana is classified as a prohibited controlled substance by the federal government.