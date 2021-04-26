WATCH NOW: Indiana secretary of state launches campaign for full term in 2022

The Libertarian Party, however, believes Sullivan already has disqualified herself by including a link to a fundraising website in her initial campaign announcement.

Under Indiana law, candidates for legislative or statewide office, including secretary of state, are prohibited from soliciting or accepting campaign contributions during odd-numbered years prior to the General Assembly adjourning sine die, or for the remainder of the year.

The sine die deadline typically is Thursday. But the Republican-controlled Legislature this year agreed to change it to Nov. 15 to make it easier for lawmakers to return to the Statehouse in the summer and fall to complete the once-a-decade process of redrawing legislative district boundaries that was delayed due to COVID-19 issues at the U.S. Census Bureau.

House Enrolled Act 1372 makes the statutory changes necessary to accommodate the delayed redistricting. But it continues to prohibit fundraising activities for legislative and statewide candidates until after Thursday.

In any case, the measure was not yet signed into law by Holcomb when Sullivan allegedly solicited campaign contributions.