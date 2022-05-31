WATCH NOW: McDermott back on campaign trail after recovering from COVID-19

HAMMOND — Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Thomas McDermott Jr. has recovered from COVID-19 and is back on the campaign trail.

The five-term Hammond mayor announced his improved health status on his "Left of Center" podcast Tuesday — one week after McDermott was forced to cancel all his campaign events following a positive COVID-19 test.

"Dude, I didn't see anybody for five days. Like, literally, I was locked in my room," McDermott said. "That sucked, dude."

McDermott said he started feeling sick May 24 with a sore neck and alternating chills and sweats. He tested positive for COVID-19 the following day and immediately canceled several southern Indiana campaign stops in his race against U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind.

"It came on quick. Because you were fine, and then you were not fine," said Kevin Smith, "Left of Center" podcast co-host.

McDermott, who has received both the COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot, said he felt sick for three days: "It was like delirium, sweat, hating life."

He began feeling better Saturday and went for a drive by himself. On Sunday, McDermott said he ran five kilometers and then he biked 30 miles Monday to see if his body will be ready for Leon's Triathlon at Wolf Lake this coming Sunday.

The U.S. Navy veteran said he was sad to skip Hammond's 61st annual Memorial Day parade and services. He said even though he no longer was COVID-19 positive Monday, he still didn't want to risk infecting anyone else.

"I wanted to go. But, at the same time, I was like, 'This would be really irresponsible,'" McDermott said.

McDermott this week is scheduled to rejoin the Indiana Democratic Party's 2022 Town Hall Series, including a stop Thursday in the central Indiana city of Anderson.

