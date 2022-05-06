WATCH NOW: McDermott challenges Young to nine debates to help decide U.S. Senate race

Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Thomas McDermott Jr. is challenging U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., to meet him at nine debates across the state to help Hoosiers decide who should represent Indiana in the U.S. Senate for the next six years.

McDermott, the five-term mayor of Hammond, issued the challenge Friday on his "Left of Center" podcast, where the U.S. Navy veteran previously offered to fight Young, a former Marine, in a boxing match for charity.

"I challenge Todd Young to nine debates," McDermott declared. "I want one debate in each congressional district."

The Young campaign declined to comment on McDermott's debate invitation. It generally has eschewed acknowledging McDermott's existence, except to say they're confident Young will defeat McDermott at the Nov. 8 general election.

McDermott said he doesn't understand that attitude coming from any elected official. He said if he just hid out in his office as mayor the people of Hammond would not stand for it.

"Todd Young is like, 'Hey, I've got $5 million, screw you. I don't need to talk to you Hoosiers because I've got $5 million.' That's how Todd Young feels, and it's unacceptable behavior. It's unacceptable. Why do we let him to get away with that (stuff)? It's bull----," McDermott said.

"He's weak. The only time he shows up in public is if you're paying $5,800 to see him. That's it! And if he shows up in public it's a canned audience with people that are going to ask him nice questions. He's weak, he's scared, and he doesn't want to talk to regular Ma and Pa Hoosier."

Federal campaign finance records show Young had $6.1 million in his campaign account as of April 13, compared to less than $100,000 for McDermott.

But McDermott has been traveling the state holding public forums with voters, nearly nonstop, since essentially claiming the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination in February, and after officially winning it on Tuesday.

On Thursday in Fort Wayne, McDermott left an empty chair out for Young and U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Columbia City, who he said were invited to join him to talk with northeast Indiana voters and both declined to show up.

"You're that cocky? Good. Keep staying cocky because you know what happens when people are overconfident," McDermott said. "Todd Young doesn't intimidate me in the slightest bit. He doesn't intimidate me at all."

"Mr. Senator, Mr. Guy-That's-Going-To-Blow-Me-Out-Of-The-Water, let's do nine debates. Let's go out in public, you and me, one on one, we could ask each other questions, we can have the public ask. I don't care what question they ask me. I'll answer anything in front of a big crowd, on TV, I do not care. I want nine debates Todd Young."

McDermott said Young has a lot to answer for after voting against the American Rescue Plan, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and voting to confirm three of the U.S. Supreme Court justices who appear poised to allow states to rescind the right of women to obtain an abortion.

"He voted against $8 billion to come to Indiana!" McDermott said. "Money for our schools, money for our roads and bridges. He voted against infrastructure, doesn't back the blue, and he's taking civil liberties away from 3 million Hoosiers."

"He has a lot of explaining to do, and he won't show up unless you're paying him $5,800."

Young is scheduled to attend a fundraiser Thursday in the privately operated pavilion at Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton with guests asked to pay either $2,900 or $5,800 to attend.

McDermott suggested Hoosier women show up in the parking lot at the pavilion and let Young know how they feel about "his role in removing your civil liberties," since Young won't debate McDermott on the abortion issue in public and probably won't even participate this fall in the televised Senate debates organized by the nonpartisan Indiana Debate Commission.

"Todd Young isn't going to debate me. He's a weasel. He's a wimp," McDermott said. "I'm going to shock the freaking world in November."

