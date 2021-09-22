WATCH NOW: McDermott hits road touting record, goals in U.S. Senate bid

McDermott suggested in his speech perhaps nothing better indicates how out-of-touch Young now is than his pledge to raise and spend $100 million to $150 million next year trying to win a second term in the Senate.

"That money that he has comes from lobbyists, corporations, people that don't live in our state. And I tell you, I don't want to say blood money, but he is bought and paid for by a number of different constituencies, and it's not Hoosiers," McDermott said. "That's disturbing to me."

McDermott also took issue with Young remaining in thrall to Republican former President Donald Trump, even after Trump sent a mob of his supporters to attack Congress on Jan. 6 trying to stop the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's election as president.

"I have a feeling if it was environmentalists that attacked that Capitol on that day, I have a feeling Todd Young would feel different about the Jan. 6 Commission. If it was a group of feminists that attacked the Capitol on that day, I have a feeling Todd Young might feel a little different," McDermott said. "It's disgraceful."

"We've got to get back to being Americans. We've got to get back to working across the aisle."