WATCH NOW: McDermott hits road touting record, goals in U.S. Senate bid

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. is hitting the Hoosier State's highways to introduce himself and get to better know the people across Indiana he hopes to represent in the U.S. Senate.
The five-term leader of Lake County's most populous city stopped Tuesday in Shelbyville, located southeast of Indianapolis, to tout his record as mayor to Shelby County Democrats and talk about his plans to take on incumbent U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., in 2022.
While Shelbyville (population 20,000) is considerably smaller than Hammond (population 78,000), both communities are anchored in part by a Caesars Entertainment casino and inextricably linked to a much larger city nearby.
McDermott said as mayor he's used Hammond's proximity to the city of Chicago — the cities touch at the Indiana-Illinois state line — to attract more than $1 billion in economic development during his 18-year tenure as Hammond's chief executive.
"I know how to get a deal done," McDermott said.
Similarly, McDermott explained how his city-funded College Bound program, which provides college scholarships of up to $10,000 a year to the children of Hammond homeowners, has helped Hammond retain residents amid significant population losses in nearby communities.
"We created this program to help incentivize home ownership in our city — and it's worked. Hammond is now the largest city in Northwest Indiana; it wasn't when we implemented that," McDermott said.
"Our homeowners are buying, and staying, and improving their houses, and that's a lot different than when I took over as mayor. When I took over as mayor people were leaving our city, and now people are staying and raising their family there. It's something I'm very proud of."
At the same time, McDermott said Hammond has been successful under his tenure thanks to his positive relationship with law enforcement that has helped reduced homegrown crime and minimized spillover from Chicago.
"We may be a small city, but we have a big city neighbor, and sometimes we have big city problems in our nice little city," McDermott said.
Criticizes Young
McDermott also explained he regularly is available to Hammond residents at "Mayor's Night Out" events held throughout the city, which he said is a sharp contrast to Young, his potential U.S. Senate opponent, who he said only has visited Hammond once since 2016.
"Just because you're a U.S. senator doesn't mean you're not accountable to Hoosier voters. But Sen. Young doesn't think he's accountable to us anymore," McDermott said.
The Young campaign said Wednesday the senator actually has visited Hammond eight times since August 2015, including appearances at Purdue University Northwest, Franciscan Hospital, and the Unilever factory.
McDermott suggested in his speech perhaps nothing better indicates how out-of-touch Young now is than his pledge to raise and spend $100 million to $150 million next year trying to win a second term in the Senate.
"That money that he has comes from lobbyists, corporations, people that don't live in our state. And I tell you, I don't want to say blood money, but he is bought and paid for by a number of different constituencies, and it's not Hoosiers," McDermott said. "That's disturbing to me."
McDermott also took issue with Young remaining in thrall to Republican former President Donald Trump, even after Trump sent a mob of his supporters to attack Congress on Jan. 6 trying to stop the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's election as president.
"I have a feeling if it was environmentalists that attacked that Capitol on that day, I have a feeling Todd Young would feel different about the Jan. 6 Commission. If it was a group of feminists that attacked the Capitol on that day, I have a feeling Todd Young might feel a little different," McDermott said. "It's disgraceful."
"We've got to get back to being Americans. We've got to get back to working across the aisle."
But McDermott said Young isn't interested in anything like that after Trump told Young and other Republicans not to support federal infrastructure legislation that stands to bring billions of dollars to Indiana for road and bridge construction, rural broadband expansion, and a host of other projects that will support good-paying union jobs for Hoosiers and improve the state immeasurably.
"Is it so broken now we've forgotten we have to take care of our home state?" McDermott asked. "When people are offering billions of dollars to Indiana, and if I'm ever given the honor to represent you in the U.S. Senate, I'm going to accept it."
McDermott said he will be a senator in the mold of Joe Donnelly, Evan Bayh, Birch Bayh and even Republican Dick Lugar, who he said all put helping Hoosiers ahead of partisanship and focused on meeting the needs of Indiana — unlike Young.
"This is no Richard Lugar we're talking about," McDermott said. "I hope Hoosiers are open-minded enough to realize that we're broken right now. We need to get back to where we were before. And I tell you what, I want to go out there and make this guy accountable for his votes and make this guy work."
Haneefah Khaaliq, of Michigan City, another Democrat that has raised money and filed the preliminary paperwork required to run in the May 3, 2022, primary election, also spoke at the annual Shelby County Jefferson-Jackson Dinner.