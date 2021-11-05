WATCH NOW: McDermott smoked marijuana at 'Grateful Dead' shows, vows to legalize if elected to U.S. Senate

Speaking to podcast co-host Kevin Smith, McDermott said Indiana is missing out on significant tax revenue and economic growth by so far declining to follow other states in allowing the cultivation, sale and consumption of marijuana.

He said Indiana farmers, retailers and Hoosiers all would benefit from marijuana legalization, and law enforcement no longer would have to spend its time arresting people who bring marijuana into Indiana from neighboring states like Illinois and Michigan where it already is legal.

"Indiana is woefully behind on this," McDermott said. "If I'm elected Indiana's U.S. senator, I'm a vote to decriminalize, I'm a vote to legalize marijuana — and I will.

"And I can tell you, as a former public defender, the only people that are truly penalized with these marijuana laws are the poor that can't hire lawyers and get out of this."

A spokesman for U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., who McDermott is likely to face in next year's general election, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on McDermott's marijuana use, Young's position on marijuana legalization, or whether Young ever has used marijuana.

McDermott quipped: "At least I know how to have fun. If Todd Young went to a Grateful Dead concert he'd probably be wearing a full suit."