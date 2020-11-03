WATCH NOW: Mrvan to succeed Visclosky as Northwest Indiana's representative in Congress

Region folk no longer can call him Mr. Van behind his back.
From now on, and for the foreseeable future, he’s Congressman Mr. Van.
North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan (actually pronounced MER-van) easily prevailed over two opponents Tuesday in his bid to succeed retiring U.S. Rep Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, as the representative for Indiana’s 1st congressional district.
Speaking to The Times after celebrating at his campaign headquarters in Merrillville, Mrvan said he was “overwhelmed with gratitude” to win the support of a clear majority of voters in the district, which includes Lake, Porter and western LaPorte counties.
“The people were a very powerful force in our campaign,” Mrvan said.
The congressman-elect pledged to repay that support by working hard every single day to get the Region through the COVID-19 pandemic, while advocating for affordable health care access, mental health services, jobs, infrastructure and economic development.
Mrvan, who lives in Highland, said once he goes to Washington in January he'll follow the standard for superior leadership set by Visclosky during his record 36 consecutive years representing the Region in Congress.
“Congressman Visclosky has been a champion of working men and women, and as the North Township trustee I’ve been a champion of working men and women, of people who are facing uncertain times, I’ve been a champion and stood with educators and education, and we want to make sure that we continue to do that,” Mrvan said.
“I anticipate always doing what’s best for the 1st congressional district.”
Mrvan said he knows serving in Congress won’t be an easy job. But he’s ready to work with like-minded individuals to find solutions to challenges the country is facing.
“For my career, we have stood with people who were facing uncertainty and who needed hope, and who have brought people together to find solutions,” Mrvan said.
“And I’m going to work every single day to make sure we get through these times as a nation, as a district and as Northwest Indiana.”
Visclosky was among the first to congratulate Mrvan on his election victory. He said he also looks forward to his successor's continued success.
"Representative-elect Mrvan has proven throughout his career to be one of the most sincere, decent and honorable individuals I have ever met, and I know he has the character and skills to excel as a member of Congress," Visclosky said.
Mrvan punched his ticket to the general election after winning a 14-candidate Democratic primary that was moved to June 2 from May 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The congressman-elect credited that initial victory to endorsements by Visclosky and the United Steelworkers union that helped him defeat other experienced political candidates and officeholders, including Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., former Munster state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon and Valparaiso’s Jim Harper, the 2018 Democratic nominee for Indiana secretary of state.
Harper said Northwest Indiana will be lucky to have Frank Mrvan representing the Region in Congress.
“As a country, we are too divided, but Frank will work to bring us together and make our economy fairer for everyone,” Harper said.
Mrvan’s victory continues a unbroken streak of Democratic control of Northwest Indiana’s congressional seat since the 1st district initially was centered on the Region ahead of the 1932 election.
That outcome wasn’t much in doubt this year as perennial Republican nominee Mark Leyva was disavowed by state and local GOP leaders after posting Facebook messages seemingly praising white supremacy, and Libertarian Michael Strauss was arrested in July for allegedly threatening and injuring an East Chicago police officer.
