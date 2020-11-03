WATCH NOW: Mrvan to succeed Visclosky as Northwest Indiana's representative in Congress

“I anticipate always doing what’s best for the 1st congressional district.”

Mrvan said he knows serving in Congress won’t be an easy job. But he’s ready to work with like-minded individuals to find solutions to challenges the country is facing.

“For my career, we have stood with people who were facing uncertainty and who needed hope, and who have brought people together to find solutions,” Mrvan said.

“And I’m going to work every single day to make sure we get through these times as a nation, as a district and as Northwest Indiana.”

Visclosky was among the first to congratulate Mrvan on his election victory. He said he also looks forward to his successor's continued success.

"Representative-elect Mrvan has proven throughout his career to be one of the most sincere, decent and honorable individuals I have ever met, and I know he has the character and skills to excel as a member of Congress," Visclosky said.

Mrvan punched his ticket to the general election after winning a 14-candidate Democratic primary that was moved to June 2 from May 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic.