WATCH NOW: Northwest Indiana leaders, voters react to Biden-Harris election victory

History was made Saturday when former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris finally were projected to win this year's race for president and vice president of the United States.
The Democrats' victory won't be official until the 538 members of the electoral college meet Dec. 14 in all 50 state capitals and Washington, D.C. and cast the anticipated majority of electoral votes for Biden, who will become the oldest president in the nation's history, and Harris, the first woman and the first woman of color to be elected vice president.
But that didn't stop Northwest Indiana political leaders and Region voters from celebrating the win. Or, in some cases, joining Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, a former Indiana governor, in questioning the outcome.
Count Congressman-elect Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, whose first days representing the Region in Congress early next year nearly will coincide with the Jan. 20 presidential and vice presidential inauguration, among those congratulating Biden and Harris on their victory.
"My primary focus as a new member of Congress is to make sure that we are responsive and advocating on behalf of the residents of the First Congressional District," Mrvan said. "I look forward to working with my new legislative colleagues and the Biden-Harris administration to improve our response to the health pandemic, urgently strengthen our economy and overcome our social challenges.
"We must move forward today to heal our nation, bring all Americans together and solve problems in a pragmatic manner."
Jim Wieser, chairman of the Lake County Democratic Party, likewise believes a president with Biden's "character, compassion and decency" is "what this country needs desperately at this time."
"He will do all within his power to reach across the aisle and work in a bipartisan fashion for the betterment of the country. He will, as he so often stated, be an American president — not simply for those who supported or voted for him," Wieser said.
In that same vein, Wieser said the inclusive nature of Harris' historic election as the first female, minority vice president "is a clear reflection of who we are and where we are as a county in November 2020."
Lake County voters favored Biden and Harris over Trump and Pence by a 58% to 42% margin, according to unofficial election results. But Trump topped Biden in both Porter County, 53% to 47%, and LaPorte County, 54% to 46%, records show.
Wieser said it wasn't easy campaigning and getting out the vote this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. But through it all, he said, "Joe Biden was a steadying influence, an incredible example of calm surrounded by a sea of chaos."
Former state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, who in 2006 was the first Latina elected to the Indiana General Assembly, said she especially wanted to congratulate Harris for becoming the first woman elected to serve in the White House.
"She overcame, not only the challenges of women in the workplace in her career, but also the challenges that women of color face in politics," Candelaria Reardon said. "It is my hope that President Biden will rely on her counsel and that she will continue to be a positive influence on all women.
"As I have said, we women are just getting started."
As for Trump, Candelaria Reardon said she hopes his forthcoming departure from national politics also will bring an end to the racial and other divisions Trump seemed to enjoy stoking at every turn over the past four years.
"This is encouraging that the American people said no," she said. "I'm excited about it and hopeful again."
Former Hammond state Rep. Linda Lawson, who was defeated Tuesday in her bid to become Indiana lieutenant governor, said she's glad national Democrats at least will be able to improve things in Indiana.
"President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris’ win is fantastic news for Hoosiers," Lawson said. "After a race to the bottom for years, Indiana will need all the help it can get to assist folks struggling to survive the recession."
Among Hoosier Republicans, Indiana GOP Chairman Kyle Hupfer said Friday he's been "stunned" by "the endless stream of ballot issues, irregularities and claims from other states," without specifying any particular alleged malfeasance.
"I fully support the president and vice president using all legal means at their disposal to ensure that the 2020 election results are above reproach and that each and every legal vote has been counted," Hupfer said.
The Times also requested, but did not receive, comment on the projected election result from U.S Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., and Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Region voters react
Driving through any corner of the Region, it is no question that political yard signs, flags and bumper stickers point to a diverse mix of Democrats and Republicans living side by side. Following a nail-biting election week, many residents are hoping that neighbors can pull together and set political differences aside.
“I actually didn’t lean one way or another,” Holly Dotson, of Schererville, said. “I wasn’t a fan of either candidate. But I think, as long as America can stick together for the greater good and stop being so divided, that we will all be fine.”
Joy Pomeroy, of Dyer, said she voted for Trump and agreed with Dotson's statement, adding, "I think they called it too early, but I hope that no matter what, we can all get together as a country and move forward."
Some residents questioned the validity of the results, though there is no evidence of any sort of widespread malfeasance.
“I don’t think we are getting accurate coverage about this election," Rose Whiting said. “I don’t think these mail-in ballots are reliable. I think you really need picture IDs involved, when it has been proven that some people who are dead have voted."
Darnitha Woods, of Chesterton, and Zasme Glen, of Portage, said they were happy with the results and glad that election authorities took the time to count the ballots.
"We just hope the transition is smooth,” Glen said.
Veronica Chapa, of Crown Point; Sean McGuiness, of Chicago; and Winter Gonzalez, of Crown Point, also celebrated a win for Biden.
"I’m really happy, I think we definitely have to reckon with 70 million people that voted for Trump,” McGuiness said. “How do we support them and make them feel part of it all, too?”
Mars Mejia, of Hammond, said she is happy to hear the news but thought Nevada took a long time to count its votes.
“I am really glad that the two states that were generally always red turned blue; I think it is for the best and I am really pleased with the results,” Mejia said. “Just we have to see what happens next, if the current president and will be an adult and back down or not.”
Looking toward the future, Mejia is optimistic to see a change for the better.
“I hope for an America that I was taught as a kid, which is everyone is equal no matter their sexual orientation, gender identity, color of their skin or what they believe in as well,” Mejia said.
Gallery: Former Vice President Joe Biden in Hammond in 2018
