WATCH NOW: Northwest Indiana leaders, voters react to Biden-Harris election victory

"We must move forward today to heal our nation, bring all Americans together and solve problems in a pragmatic manner."

Jim Wieser, chairman of the Lake County Democratic Party, likewise believes a president with Biden's "character, compassion and decency" is "what this country needs desperately at this time."

"He will do all within his power to reach across the aisle and work in a bipartisan fashion for the betterment of the country. He will, as he so often stated, be an American president — not simply for those who supported or voted for him," Wieser said.

In that same vein, Wieser said the inclusive nature of Harris' historic election as the first female, minority vice president "is a clear reflection of who we are and where we are as a county in November 2020."

Lake County voters favored Biden and Harris over Trump and Pence by a 58% to 42% margin, according to unofficial election results. But Trump topped Biden in both Porter County, 53% to 47%, and LaPorte County, 54% to 46%, records show.

Wieser said it wasn't easy campaigning and getting out the vote this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. But through it all, he said, "Joe Biden was a steadying influence, an incredible example of calm surrounded by a sea of chaos."