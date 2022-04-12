WATCH NOW: NWI congressional candidate speaks for black Republicans on Fox News

A Northwest Indiana congressional candidate potentially could become a nationally recognized political figure in short order if she prevails at the May 3 Republican primary election and defeats U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, in November.

Jennifer-Ruth Green, of Crown Point, already is attracting attention as a black woman in a Republican Party whose elected officials at the national level include comparatively few women and even fewer racial minorities.

The Air Force veteran spoke about Republicans and race to a national audience Monday night as a guest on "The Ingraham Angle" conservative commentary program on Fox News.

She said black Republicans are just like everyone else in the United States and fed up with high gas prices, high food prices and a seemingly declining quality of life.

"Black voters are not ignorant to the realities of the situations we face in America," Green said. "Nancy Pelosi, Frank Mrvan, President Biden, they're all on the same page — extensive failures, and a clear lack of vision for our country."

"They cannot get away from being the scapegoats that they are for the decisions that they've made."

Green did not say what she would be doing differently if she was representing Indiana's 1st Congressional District, which includes all of Lake and Porter counties and northwest LaPorte County.

But she said Democrats and "elites" are mistaken if they continue to look at black voters as a monolithic block that won't respond to negative economic factors affecting their lives.

"We are not stupid. And we see the clarity of all of the failures that continue to exist. We see the crazy skyrocketing of prices. We see the energy costs that we're continuing to pay for. We see the poor border security. We see the poor international relations, and that's continuous," Green said.

"Black voters are not stupid. And as we continue to focus just in general about seeing how 18 months ago we were better off as a country, we're going to continue to see black voters reengage and see and focus on the truth."

Prompted by host Laura Ingraham, Green also stood firmly in favor of strict voter identification requirements, such as the Indiana statute championed by one of her top supporters, Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Munster native.

"In this country, we need IDs for literally everything, and it's honestly insulting to say that Black Americans can't get IDs, won't get them. It's just a Trojan horse and another hat trick to continue to politicize race that we consistently see from the top and the elites and the Democrats consistently striving to use race to pander," Green said.

"They're not focused on the clear things like election integrity. They're just focused on getting Democrats elected, and it's shameful."

Green is competing against six other candidates for the Region's Republican congressional nomination, including former LaPorte Mayor Blair Milo, and Mark Leyva, of Highland, the GOP nominee in eight Northwest Indiana congressional elections since 2002.

Also running in the GOP primary are Martin Lucas, of Schererville; Nicholas Pappas, of Portage; Ben Ruiz, of East Chicago; and Aaron Storer, of Schererville.

