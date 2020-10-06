WATCH NOW: Porter County voters lined up around building on first day of early voting

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso resident Peggy Oliver stood Tuesday morning in a line that wrapped partly around three sides of the downtown Porter County Administration Center.
She and the others were among the first in line to cast ballots on the first day of early voting in what promises to be a big turnout in this highly contentious presidential election year.
"We couldn't wait," she said.
Oliver said she was driven to come out early by national races and bypassed the mail-in voting option.
"I'm not taking any chances," she said.
The other early voting sites in Portage, Chesterton, Hebron and Union Township were also busy Tuesday morning, said Sundae Schoon, director of the county's elections and voter registration office.
"I like seeing the turnout like this," the 12-year veteran of the office said while looking out on the line wrapped partly around the Valparaiso administration center.
Early voters had cast 322 ballots in less than the first two hours of voting Tuesday, she said. This included nearly 100 ballots each at the Valparaiso and Portage sites.
This is in addition to the 12,000 mail-in ballots that were sent out to early voters, Schoon said.
Valparaiso resident Shirley Remijan said she showed up on the first day to cast a ballot in favor of Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump, who faces a re-election battle against Democrat Joe Biden.
"Despite his personality, he has done a lot for the country," she said of Trump.
Remijan said she was also looking forward to casting her ballot in local races.
"I do my research," she said.
Valparaiso resident Denise Bequette said Tuesday marked the first time she cast an early ballot.
"I wasn't comfortable with the mail this year," she said of that option for voting. "I just wanted to come and get a head start."
Bequette said she expected there to be a line to vote and did not mind waiting considering Tuesday morning's mild temperatures and sunny skies.
"We knew it was going to be nice this week," she said. "We don't know what November will be like."
Most of the voters in line in Valparaiso wore face masks as a precaution against the further spread of the coronoavirus, but Schoon said they are not required. Voters are also not required to take a temperature test, unlike other visitors to county government buildings.
County voting officials are taking precautions against the coronavirus, including providing voters with small plastic sheets to avoid direct contact with equipment and offering hand sanitizer, she said.
In-person early voting will continue from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Valparaiso administration center, north county annex in Portage, Chesterton Town Hall, Hebron Community Center and the Union Township Fire Station 2, Schoon said. In-person early voting ends at noon Nov. 2.
Saturday early voting will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 and 31, she said.
