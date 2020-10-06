WATCH NOW: Porter County voters lined up around building on first day of early voting

Valparaiso resident Shirley Remijan said she showed up on the first day to cast a ballot in favor of Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump, who faces a re-election battle against Democrat Joe Biden.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Despite his personality, he has done a lot for the country," she said of Trump.

Remijan said she was also looking forward to casting her ballot in local races.

"I do my research," she said.

Valparaiso resident Denise Bequette said Tuesday marked the first time she cast an early ballot.

"I wasn't comfortable with the mail this year," she said of that option for voting. "I just wanted to come and get a head start."

Bequette said she expected there to be a line to vote and did not mind waiting considering Tuesday morning's mild temperatures and sunny skies.

"We knew it was going to be nice this week," she said. "We don't know what November will be like."

Most of the voters in line in Valparaiso wore face masks as a precaution against the further spread of the coronoavirus, but Schoon said they are not required. Voters are also not required to take a temperature test, unlike other visitors to county government buildings.