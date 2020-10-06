WATCH NOW: Porter, Lake county voters lined up around building on first day of early voting

Just before noon Tuesday, a line formed out of the Lake County Government Center Administration Building, with court security limiting the number of voters allowed inside the complex at any given time. Once inside, tape marked where voters should stand while waiting in line to maintain distance between others.

Anthonia Obaseki, of Merrillville, was one of the many waiting to be let inside to cast her vote early.

“I want to get it out of the way because it’s very, very, very important to me,” Obaseki said. “I just had my knee surgery. So no matter the pain, I just want to make sure that my vote is counted.”

Obaseki said Tuesday was the first time she voted early for a presidential election. Since she has preexisting conditions, she didn’t want to risk voting on Election Day.

"I just want to be cautious because of what is going on now," she said.

LaMonte Smith, a veteran who served during peace time after the Vietnam War, said he usually votes on Election Day but has voted early a couple of times.

Smith waited in line for 45 minutes to an hour to cast his vote.