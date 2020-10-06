WATCH NOW: Porter, Lake county voters lined up around building on first day of early voting

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso resident Peggy Oliver stood Tuesday morning in a line that wrapped partly around three sides of the downtown Porter County Administration Center.
She and the others were among the first in line to cast ballots on the first day of early voting in what promises to be a big turnout in this highly contentious presidential election year.
"We couldn't wait," she said.
Oliver said she was driven to come out early by national races and bypassed the mail-in voting option.
"I'm not taking any chances," she said.
The other early voting sites in Portage, Chesterton, Hebron and Union Township were also busy Tuesday morning, said Sundae Schoon, director of the county's elections and voter registration office.
"I like seeing the turnout like this," the 12-year veteran of the office said while looking out on the line wrapped partly around the Valparaiso administration center.
Early voters had cast 322 ballots in less than the first two hours of voting Tuesday, she said. This included nearly 100 ballots each at the Valparaiso and Portage sites.
This is in addition to the 12,000 mail-in ballots that were sent out to early voters, Schoon said.
Valparaiso resident Shirley Remijan said she showed up on the first day to cast a ballot in favor of Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump, who faces a reelection battle against Democrat Joe Biden.
"Despite his personality, he has done a lot for the country," she said of Trump.
Remijan said she was also looking forward to casting her ballot in local races.
"I do my research," she said.
Valparaiso resident Denise Bequette said Tuesday marked the first time she cast an early ballot.
"I wasn't comfortable with the mail this year," she said of that option for voting. "I just wanted to come and get a head start."
Bequette said she expected there to be a line to vote and did not mind waiting considering Tuesday morning's mild temperatures and sunny skies.
"We knew it was going to be nice this week," she said. "We don't know what November will be like."
Most of the voters in line in Valparaiso wore face masks as a precaution against the further spread of the coronavirus, but Schoon said they are not required. Voters are also not required to take a temperature test, unlike other visitors to county government buildings.
County voting officials are taking precautions against the coronavirus, including providing voters with small plastic sheets to avoid direct contact with equipment and offering hand sanitizer, she said.
In-person early voting will continue from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Valparaiso administration center, north county annex in Portage, Chesterton Town Hall, Hebron Community Center and the Union Township Fire Station 2, Schoon said. In-person early voting ends at noon Nov. 2.
Saturday early voting will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 and 31, she said.
Long lines in Lake County
Before the polls opened for early voting at the Lake County Government Center on Tuesday, there was already a line out the door.
“From my understanding, people were in line as of about 7:15 this morning,” said Michelle Fajman, director of the Lake County Board of Elections and Registration, adding the flow of voters has been nonstop.
Fajman said Tuesday’s crowd was the busiest she’s seen voting early in more than a decade.
"2008 was extremely busy. In fact, in 2008, we had sometimes lines going all the way out the building and all the way out to the street," Fajman said between checking voters in. "I don't know that we'll pass that. We'll pass it in numbers. It was (an) exciting time, as is today."
Though lines were long, Fajman said they were moving fairly quickly, adding voters weren’t complaining much.
Just before noon Tuesday, a line formed out of the Lake County Government Center Administration Building, with court security limiting the number of voters allowed inside the complex at any given time. Once inside, tape marked where voters should stand while waiting in line to maintain distance between others.
Anthonia Obaseki, of Merrillville, was one of the many waiting to be let inside to cast her vote early.
“I want to get it out of the way because it’s very, very, very important to me,” Obaseki said. “I just had my knee surgery. So no matter the pain, I just want to make sure that my vote is counted.”
Obaseki said Tuesday was the first time she voted early for a presidential election. Since she has preexisting conditions, she didn’t want to risk voting on Election Day.
"I just want to be cautious because of what is going on now," she said.
LaMonte Smith, a veteran who served during peace time after the Vietnam War, said he usually votes on Election Day but has voted early a couple of times.
Smith waited in line for 45 minutes to an hour to cast his vote.
"This is the craziest election I've ever seen. I'm 60 years old. This is completely — 200,000-plus people dead from something that could have been prevented," Smith said. "And then they give us one stimulus check five months ago, and there's a lot of people hurting.”
The Merrillville resident later added: "I'm just hoping that people come to their senses and get out and vote blue and get somebody in office that cares about the people."
People looking to cast their votes early in Lake County can do so at the Government Center Administration Building from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 31. The final chance to vote early in person at the government center is from 8:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 2. The Crown Point site will be closed Sundays and Columbus Day (Oct. 12).
Other Lake County voting locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 31. The final day is Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon. Locations are closed Sundays and Columbus Day (Oct. 12). Locations include:
- East Chicago: County Courthouse, 3711 Main St.
- Gary: Genesis Center, 1 Genesis Plaza
- Hammond: County Courthouse, 232 Russell St.
- Highland: Wicker Park Social Center, 8854 Indianapolis Blvd.
- Hobart: Police Communications Center, 705 E. 4th St.
- Lowell: Town Hall, 501 E. Main St.
- Munster: Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Rd.
- Schererville: Town Hall, 10 E. Joliet St.
- St. John: Township Assessor, 9157 Wicker Ave.
- Winfield: Town Hall, 10645 Randolph St.
