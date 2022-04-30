What you need to know before voting in the 2022 primary election

Primary Election Day nearly is here!

Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday for Northwest Indiana Democrats and Republicans to pick the candidates they want representing their political party on this year's general election ballot.

In Lake and LaPorte counties, voters must identify their preferred political party and cast their primary ballot at their local precinct voting site.

Voters easily can find their designated polling place by logging into their registration record on IndianaVoters.com.

Porter County, on the other hand, has switched to vote centers that allow voters to mark their party's primary ballot at any of the nearly four dozen polling sites in the county.

A shared electronic voter check-in system used at all polling places, similar to early voting, ensures no voter casts more than one ballot.

Early voting also still is available from 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday in Lake and Porter counties, and from 8 a.m. to noon Monday in LaPorte County.

There are 11 early voting sites in Lake County, seven in Porter County and four in LaPorte County.

Under Indiana law, both early and Election Day voters are required to show photo identification to obtain a ballot. Individuals also must have registered to vote by April 4 to participate in the primary election.

Voters who have any kind of difficulties at the polls should speak with a poll worker before leaving the voting site, or contact their county's elections office.

If the problem is not satisfactorily resolved, voters can call the national, nonpartisan Election Protection Hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE to get answers to their voting questions or seek additional assistance.

There are plenty of exciting election contests this year on both the Republican and Democratic primary ballots, including a seven-candidate battle for the GOP nomination for a chance to represent Northwest Indiana in the U.S. House.

Jennifer-Ruth Green, of Crown Point, and former LaPorte Mayor Blair Milo repeatedly have slugged each other in cable television ads and mailers over who is most conservative, while Mark Leyva, of Highland, who has won the 1st Congressional District's Republican nomination eight times since 2002, is pitching himself as the "anti-establishment" "America First" candidate.

Meanwhile, Democrats living in the 1st Indiana Senate District of Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John and southwestern Merrillville must decide whether to make state Sen. Michael Griffin, D-Highland, their party's nominee, or opt instead for Highland veterans advocate Martin Del Rio to succeed retired state Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond.

A similar choice is facing Democrats living in the 4th Senate District of northern Porter County and northwest LaPorte County.

State Sen. Rodney Pol, D-Chesterton, is competing for a full term in the Senate after succeeding retired state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, against Deb Chubb, of Michiana Shores, an attorney, activist and member of the Michigan City Schools Board; Todd Connor, of Michigan City, a business owner and veterans entrepreneurship advocate; and Ron Meer, the mayor of Michigan City from 2012 to 2019.

Similar intraparty battles for a variety of state, county, township and local offices also are on the Democratic and Republican ballots in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

In addition, voters in Griffith and Valparaiso will find a ballot question asking whether they favor or oppose increasing local property taxes to maintain school district operations and stave off potential increases in student class sizes.

