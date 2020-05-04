Wicker Park, Lost Marsh golf courses set to open for the season

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two of Northwest Indiana's preeminent public golf courses are opening this week after Gov. Eric Holcomb began relaxing state restrictions aimed at minimizing the spread of the coronavirus.

Wicker Memorial Park Golf Course in Highland will begin welcoming golfers Wednesday, while Lost Marsh Golf Course in Hammond is opening for the season Friday.

Golfers at both courses will be required to stay at least 6 feet away from other players, limit one person per golf cart, not touch the flag sticks and avoid gathering in large groups. The driving range at both courses also will be closed.

"These processes have been put in place because it is our job to do everything we can to keep everyone at Wicker Park out of harm's way when it comes to COVID-19. That includes staff wiping down golf carts after each round," Wicker Park Superintendent Brett Bierman said. "We can't wait to see our golfers return. Our course is in great shape, and we all know how good it feels to complete 18 holes."

Unlike in other states, Indiana public and private golf courses in Indiana have been permitted to operate while the governor's stay-at-home order was in effect.