Will south county send another Niemeyer to the Lake County council?

The choice for Lake County Council for voters living in the lightly populated southern half of Lake County comes down to an experienced municipal leader and a first-time candidate eager to make a difference.

Republican Randy Niemeyer, president of the Cedar Lake Town Council, is on track to follow his cousin, state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, and uncle, the late Ernie Niemeyer, as councilman for District 7. He defeated Councilman Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, in the May 3 GOP primary.

Standing in his way is Michael Jacobi, a Democrat from Winfield, whose claim to fame is not being a career politician: "I'm one of the people, and my concern will always be the people," he said.

Jacobi said his goals if elected to the county's financial management board include taking action to reduce street flooding, improve Lowell's Main Street, construct a parking garage to accommodate downtown Crown Point events, clean up Cedar Lake, attract more restaurants and other amenities to Winfield, and promote school safety.

"I want the residents to feel comfortable communicating to me changes or issues they want to see addressed," he said. "I moved here to give my family a friendly neighborhood, where everyone looks out for one another, and for schools that take that extra step to help our children succeed in whatever goals they may have.

"My ultimate goal is to give back to the community. I will listen to the people in what they want and address the issues the community has."

Niemeyer said his primary focus on the county council will be working with the finance director to reduce excess appropriations to departments and agencies as a way to shrink the county's overall impact on taxpayers, while preserving essential services and increasing spending transparency.

He also plans to put an end to the intergovernmental spats that have led to ongoing lawsuits between the county council and the Lake County Board of Commissioners, as well as between the commissioners and Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

"I have 14 years of local government experience. That experience gives me a clear opportunity to hit the ground running as a problem-solver on

Day 1," Niemeyer said. "During my time in Cedar Lake we went from a financially strapped government to one that is growing its cash balances every year while shrinking the tax impact on the residents.

"I will always remember that my most important duty is to the public. I have always been accessible and transparent to my constituents and that will not change. You can count on me to restore your voice, restore integrity and realize our potential."

The Nov. 8 election winner will earn a four-year term on the county council.