The contest to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks, R-Carmel, in Indiana's 5th Congressional District could have a distinctly Region flavor.
State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell, a Valparaiso University graduate, on Thursday made official her intent to seek the Republican nomination to represent the district that stretches northeast from Indianapolis' north side and its booming suburbs, through Anderson and up to Marion.
The two-term treasurer and former Cass County commissioner said her campaign will focus on securing the border, standing up to China and Russia, restricting abortion, promoting gun rights, respecting the flag and showing gratitude to military veterans.
"I was born on a naval base. When I was 5, my father left. My mom raised us on a farm with no car and no TV. But I always had hope. Because I was born in America," Mitchell said. "You can't tell me the American Dream is dead. It's not. But it is under constant attack from the radical left."
Should Mitchell win the May 2020 GOP primary, which also includes former state Rep. Steve Braun, the brother of U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., she could face in the general election a Michigan City native who is running for the district's Democratic nomination.
Former state Rep. Christina Hale, D-Indianapolis, who also was the 2016 Democratic nominee for Indiana lieutenant governor, announced in July that she's running for Congress to be the voice in Washington, D.C. for Indiana's middle class families.
"People want their representatives to not only understand but to feel the challenges they face. I know these challenges personally," Hale said. "I know the price of milk and how hard it can be to find quality daycare. I've been a single mom scrapping to balance work and school, and then repay my student loans and buy my first house."
"Whether it was doing what's best for my family or trying to get ahead in the working world, I've had to work for it. That's exactly what Hoosiers can expect of me in Congress, where I'll fight every day to make life better for people by lowering the cost of health care and working to ensure that we have an economy that works for everybody."
Three other Democrats are vying for the party's nomination, including Andrew J. Jacobs whose father and grandfather both represented central Indiana in the U.S. House.