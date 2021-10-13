Young has commanding fundraising lead over McDermott in Indiana's U.S. Senate race

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. will have to find a way over, around, or through a veritable mountain of money if he's going to defeat U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., next year to represent the Hoosier State in the U.S. Senate.

On Wednesday, Young's campaign announced the first-term senator raised $1.6 million for his reelection bid between July and September.

The campaign claimed that money was donated by more than 10,000 unique individuals and 93% of the donations were under $100 — signaling strong grassroots support.

It also said Young's third-quarter fundraising report submitted to the Federal Election Commission will show his campaign had $5.6 million cash on hand as of Sept. 30.

"I am incredibly grateful for the support from so many Hoosiers," Young said. "The fight has just begun, as President Joe Biden and the far-left seek an ally who will advance his liberal agenda, ignore the southern border crisis and push through a reckless $3.5 trillion tax and spending spree."

McDermott, meanwhile, only filed the initial paperwork required to run for the Senate on Aug. 18, more than halfway through the campaign finance reporting period.