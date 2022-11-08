Young tops McDermott to win second term representing Indiana in US Senate

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. gave it his all. But the Democratic U.S. Senate nominee seemingly could not overcome all the advantages enjoyed by a Republican incumbent in Indiana.

Unofficial election results show Hoosiers on Tuesday picked U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., to serve a second six-year term representing Indiana in the U.S. Senate.

"Tonight is going to be a great night for the Republican Party, folks," Young said to a crowd of cheering supporters attending his election night party at the J.W. Marriott Hotel in downtown Indianapolis.

"We fought hard. We fought hard all the way. Because we have never doubted, we have never wavered in our belief that in a free nation with free people anything is possible," he added.

Young said his second-term priorities include reducing the inflation he claims was caused by Democratic overspending, beefing up border enforcement and supporting Ukraine’s efforts to repel the illegal invasion of its territory by Russia.

"This Marine is ready to go back to Washington to fight against the Biden-Harris agenda wherever necessary. But I'm also ready to work across party lines to conquer America's challenges and to defeat our enemies abroad," Young said.

Speaking to a comparatively dejected gathering of supporters at Union Station in downtown Indianapolis, McDermott said: "Obviously, tonight didn't work out the way I that I thought it was going to."

"I want to congratulate Todd Young for beating me," McDermott said. "I wish Todd Young well in the next six years leading the state of Indiana as U.S. senator, and I mean it with all my heart. The better he does, the better our state does."

Young ran a typical campaign for an incumbent by generally ignoring his opponents, eschewing large public events in favor of small group meetings with loyal supporters and largely relying on television ads funded by Young's $6 million campaign account to portray the Republican as a successful leader working for Hoosiers.

He appears not to have been meaningfully harmed by failing to obtain the endorsement of Republican former President Donald Trump. Young also did not lose a significant number of his supporters to Libertarian James Sceniak as Democrats hoped he would.

McDermott, meanwhile, said Tuesday morning on his “Left of Center” podcast he has no regrets about how he ran his longshot campaign to become the first Democratic U.S. senator from Indiana since 2012 when Hoosiers elected Joe Donnelly, now U.S. ambassador to the Vatican.

“I slept well last night,” McDermott said. “I am very at ease. I am totally comfortable with the work product that I turned in.”

McDermott said his campaign raised more than $1.6 million in small donations from Hoosiers across the state, visited towns that haven’t seen a Democratic officeholder in decades and helped boost other Democratic candidates down the ballot.

“Joe Donnelly said it at the very beginning: ‘You’re going to meet a lot of great people and you’re going to see a gorgeous state. And Joe Donnelly was right,” McDermott said.

Though the five-term Hammond mayor did condemn the national Democratic Party for not investing in his race, even as it poured tens of millions of dollars into U.S. Senate contests elsewhere.

“They could give a (expletive) about me. And it hurts my soul, honestly. I’m a good Democrat. I’ve been a good Democrat my whole career. I was Lake County chairman for five years. I’ve donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the party, gotten candidates elected. I did everything you’re supposed to do. And I didn’t even get a (expletive) phone call from the president. Which is ridiculous to me. I’m running for the U.S. Senate. There’s only 33 people in America running for U.S. Senate right now, half of them are already in the Senate, and you can’t even call?” McDermott said.

“Most national Democrats don’t give a (expletive). They’re like, ‘Where’s Indiana?’” McDermott said. “The national Democrats don’t give a crap about us.”

At the same time, McDermott was fulsome in praising Chairman Mike Schmuhl and the staff of the Indiana Democratic Party for their strenuous efforts throughout the campaign to take traditionally “red” Indiana and flip it “blue.”

McDermott did not say Tuesday night whether he is planning to seek reelection as Hammond mayor next year, or if he, like the late U.S. Sen. Dick Lugar, R-Ind., the state’s longest-serving U.S. senator, might take a second shot at winning a Senate seat two years after losing his initial bid.

Instead, McDermott said he’ll be in Northwest Indiana on Wednesday morning to record the last episode of his podcast for a few weeks and then he’s immediately flying to California to attend an Elton John concert.