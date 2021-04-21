Electronic monitoring contract is latest purchasing clash between Lake sheriff, commissioners

The Lake County sheriff’s office is objecting to the unanimous decision by the Lake County Commissioners Wednesday to retain the county’s contractor for electronic monitoring of pretrial detainees for another two years.

Vincent Balbo, chief of the sheriff's police, told the commissioners Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. does not believe Merrillville-based ICU Monitoring Inc. should continue as the county’s provider of electronic monitoring services.

Balbo cited unspecified “operational issues” relating to ICU’s past performance and Martinez’s belief other vendors could deliver more efficient service for less than the approximately $1 million ICU was paid through the sheriff’s office budget in 2020.

“This is not something that he concurs with and he believes it’s not only not in the best interest of the taxpayers but in expenditures overall,” Balbo said.

Matt Fech, attorney for the board of commissioners, said the decision to retain ICU was made following consultations with the county’s judges, who decide which individuals accused of crimes are permitted pretrial release or required to remain directly under the sheriff’s jurisdiction in the county jail.