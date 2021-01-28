Elimination of Indiana wetland regulations set for Senate vote

Tallian said any changes to Indiana's wetland statutes should be carefully considered and not rushed through like "a speeding freight train."

She also said she's never seen Senate Republicans so aggressively push through a policy change opposed by two state agencies — the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources — run by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

State Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, joined Tallian in asking her colleagues to halt the measure by considering what wetlands mean to the Hoosier State.

"We have clean water and we have clean lakes because we have wetlands," Glick said. "Let's not arbitrarily do away with regulations that have taken years to develop to protect our environment and the clean waters of Indiana."

Supporters of the measure, including organizations of Indiana farmers and property developers, claim IDEM under Holcomb, and former Gov. Mike Pence, has been inconsistent in its regulation of state wetlands, doling out hefty penalties for draining wetlands without permission and requiring authorized wetland fills be replaced with new wetlands elsewhere.