Elimination of Indiana wetland regulations set for Senate vote
2021 Indiana General Assembly

Grand Kankakee Marsh

An elk dominates the Indiana State Museum's Natural Regions exhibit that recreates the Grand Kankakee Marsh, which once covered most of Northwest Indiana. The Indiana Senate is poised to vote next week on advancing a proposal to allow the draining of up to 80% of Indiana's remaining wetlands.

 Dan Carden

A controversial plan to allow most of Indiana's remaining wetlands to be filled or drained will be eligible for approval next week by the Indiana Senate, after a proposal requesting further study of the issue was defeated Thursday.

The Republican-controlled chamber voted 29 to 19 to reject the recommendation by state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, that the issue of wetlands regulation be submitted this summer to a legislative study committee for in-depth review.

As a result, the Senate could vote as soon as Monday to advance Senate Bill 389 to the Republican-controlled House.

WATCH NOW: Everglades of the North trailer

All Northwest Indiana senators supported Tallian's study committee request, except state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell. State Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond, was absent.

The legislation, sponsored by state Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, would delete all state regulations on wetlands in Indiana not subject to federal oversight, also known as isolated wetlands, or about 80% of the wetlands in the state.

In addition to scrapping state wetland protections, which Tallian said date back to 1935, the legislation immediately would terminate all ongoing proceedings for violations of Indiana's wetland regulations.

Tallian said any changes to Indiana's wetland statutes should be carefully considered and not rushed through like "a speeding freight train."

She also said she's never seen Senate Republicans so aggressively push through a policy change opposed by two state agencies — the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources — run by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

State Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, joined Tallian in asking her colleagues to halt the measure by considering what wetlands mean to the Hoosier State.

"We have clean water and we have clean lakes because we have wetlands," Glick said. "Let's not arbitrarily do away with regulations that have taken years to develop to protect our environment and the clean waters of Indiana."

Supporters of the measure, including organizations of Indiana farmers and property developers, claim IDEM under Holcomb, and former Gov. Mike Pence, has been inconsistent in its regulation of state wetlands, doling out hefty penalties for draining wetlands without permission and requiring authorized wetland fills be replaced with new wetlands elsewhere.

State data show Hoosiers already have drained 85% of the state’s historical wetlands, including the Grand Kankakee Marsh in Northwest Indiana, and further wetland elimination is likely leave Indiana ill-prepared to absorb the greater rainfall expected in years ahead due to climate change.

Indiana Senate roll call on referring issue of wetlands regulation to study committee

Download PDF Indiana Senate roll call on referring issue of wetlands regulation to study committee

