End of state mask mandate doesn't mean mask mandates are going away in Indiana
2021 Indiana General Assembly

End of state mask mandate doesn't mean mask mandates are going away in Indiana

COVID-19 Fans

Valparaiso cheerleaders wear face masks during their routines. Indiana schools are among the locations where face masks still will be required even after the governor's mask mandate expires Tuesday.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Hoosiers might want to hang on to their face masks for at least a few more weeks.

Even though Indiana's mask mandate officially expires Tuesday, face coverings still will be required for the foreseeable future in most Northwest Indiana businesses and government buildings, along with all casinos, public schools and COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said his decision to turn the state mask mandate into a mask recommendation does not limit the ability of Indiana local governments and Hoosier businesses to continue imposing more stringent COVID-19 prevention protocols, including requiring a face mask to enter.

"So whether that is a bank branch lobby, on the factory floor, or a county courthouse or city hall, they retain the authority to make decisions about COVID restrictions for their operations and should be afforded the respect, compliance and understanding of all who visit them," Holcomb said.

Officials in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties already have announced face masks will be required for entry to government buildings, courthouses and libraries, and they said Region residents should consider wearing a mask everywhere they go.

"Mask use is strongly encouraged for everyone to continue wearing especially with the variant and with all those that have traveled who may have contracted the virus in their travels and may bring the virus back," said Letty Zepeda, administrator of the Porter County Health Department.

"For food establishments it’s encouraged as people’s perception that good hygiene is being practiced goes a long way," Zepeda added.

In fact, in LaPorte County there won't be a choice: County Health Officer Dr. Sandra Deausy has issued an order requiring everyone in public places to continue wearing a face mask until at least April 30.

"I know we’re all bone weary of this, but this is a once-in-our-lifetime pandemic. It’s not time to let up," said LaPorte County Commissioner Sheila Matias.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince likewise has said the mask requirement will continue in the Steel City until at least Thursday to give health officials more time to assess whether it should continue longer.

"We've made a great deal of progress," said Michael Gonzalez, Gary communications director. "There are still parts of the country seeing strong spikes of coronavirus cases. So this will be something that will need ongoing monitoring that we will track every day."

Visitors to Indiana casinos also will encounter a continuing requirement to wear a face mask until at least May 1, even though the Indiana Gaming Commission has withdrawn its mask mandate in tandem with the governor.

The commission announced Monday that Indiana casinos have decided on their own to maintain a face mask requirement for patrons and staff, along with continuing to implement social distancing standards and other measures to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.

Separately, Holcomb said face mask requirements in schools will remain unchanged until the end of the academic year, and masks also will continue to be required in state government buildings and sites associated with COVID-19 testing, treatment and immunizations.

COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost

