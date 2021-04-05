End of state mask mandate doesn't mean mask mandates are going away in Indiana

Hoosiers might want to hang on to their face masks for at least a few more weeks.

Even though Indiana's mask mandate officially expires Tuesday, face coverings still will be required for the foreseeable future in most Northwest Indiana businesses and government buildings, along with all casinos, public schools and COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said his decision to turn the state mask mandate into a mask recommendation does not limit the ability of Indiana local governments and Hoosier businesses to continue imposing more stringent COVID-19 prevention protocols, including requiring a face mask to enter.

"So whether that is a bank branch lobby, on the factory floor, or a county courthouse or city hall, they retain the authority to make decisions about COVID restrictions for their operations and should be afforded the respect, compliance and understanding of all who visit them," Holcomb said.

Officials in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties already have announced face masks will be required for entry to government buildings, courthouses and libraries, and they said Region residents should consider wearing a mask everywhere they go.