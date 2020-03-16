Essential operations keep Lake County government offices open despite virus

CROWN POINT — Lake County government operations are too essential to close despite the spread of the novel coronavirus.
That was the conclusion of a telephone conference call Monday afternoon among all Lake County elected officials, department heads and County Health Officer Dr. Chandana Vavilala.
The Lake County Government Center, 2293 N. Main St., as well as all three satellite county courthouses at 232 Russell St. in Hammond, 400 Broadway in Gary and 371 Main St. in East Chicago will all remain open to the public.
Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, said Monday afternoon the decision to stay open was controlled by the necessity of public safety operations of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, the Lake County Jail as well as the E-911 call center and the courts.
“We never really discussed closing it down,” he said.
However, he said public officials are encouraging any employees who can work remotely from home via the internet as well as encouraging members of the public to postpone any nonessential business.
Repay said the next step is to find a way to reduce the long lines of property taxpayers that generally form in early May and November outside the county treasurer’s office.
“Many of the people in those lines are especially at risk from the disease," he said, adding they will encourage the public to pay property taxes remotely at local banks, by mail or online.
The county has seen a cascade of suspensions and closings beginning last week as federal, state and local officials closed many government and private public places to stem the spread of the virus.
There was no indication Monday of closings or restrictions in U.S. District Court in Hammond.
However, that court’s website states it has canceled six public ceremonies scheduled March 13 through April 24 for immigrants to take the oath of citizenship at the federal courthouses in Hammond, South Bend and Fort Wayne and on the Notre Dame University campus.
The county government center in Crown Point had scores of cars parked outside Monday morning, but the courts building was absent the usual crowd of people reporting on Monday mornings for jury duty.
The Indiana Supreme Court granted a stay of all Lake jury trials for at least one month.
The clerk’s office where the public applies for marriage licenses, divorce proceedings or to bail out inmates out of the county jail was unusually quiet as well.
County government offices have previously been closed only for a day or two during past emergencies, including a bomb threat in 2017 and winter storms in 2014 and 2011.
Commissioners issued a statement Monday afternoon addressing the situation.
“While there are no confirmed cases within Lake County, the board of commissioners is committed to the safety and welfare of all employees of the Lake County government while being mindful it is still committed to serving the needs of the citizens of Lake County," the statement said. “Measures are being taken for extra cleaning throughout all of our buildings in an effort to combat the COVID-19."
Property taxes can be paid at a number of local banks, which are listed on the back of the tax bill. Tax appeals can be filed with the Lake County Assessor via U.S. mail and/or online. Otherwise, government offices will be open as usual.