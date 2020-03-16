Essential operations keep Lake County government offices open despite virus

CROWN POINT — Lake County government operations are too essential to close despite the spread of the novel coronavirus.

That was the conclusion of a telephone conference call Monday afternoon among all Lake County elected officials, department heads and County Health Officer Dr. Chandana Vavilala.

The Lake County Government Center, 2293 N. Main St., as well as all three satellite county courthouses at 232 Russell St. in Hammond, 400 Broadway in Gary and 371 Main St. in East Chicago will all remain open to the public.

Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, said Monday afternoon the decision to stay open was controlled by the necessity of public safety operations of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, the Lake County Jail as well as the E-911 call center and the courts.

“We never really discussed closing it down,” he said.

However, he said public officials are encouraging any employees who can work remotely from home via the internet as well as encouraging members of the public to postpone any nonessential business.

Repay said the next step is to find a way to reduce the long lines of property taxpayers that generally form in early May and November outside the county treasurer’s office.