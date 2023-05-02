The next governor of Indiana and the other statewide elected officials holding office on Jan. 1, 2025, are set to receive eye-popping pay raises compared with the current salaries for those positions.

Tucked inside the 245-page, two-year state budget plan in House Enrolled Act 1001, approved Friday by the Republican-controlled General Assembly, are pay hikes every Hoosier worker would love to receive — but almost certainly never will.

For example, the new annual salary of the next governor will equal the amount paid to an Indiana Supreme Court justice, currently $198,513.64.

The governor's pay probably will exceed $200,000 a year by the time the new wage kicks in because the salary of a Supreme Court justice is due to grow at the same rate as the raises provided to other state employees in 2023 and 2024.

In comparison, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who is barred by the Indiana Constitution from running for a third consecutive term in 2024, earns $133,683.94. The new rate is a 48.5% pay increase.

Holcomb said the massive pay hike for his successor and the other elected officials is not something that would prompt him to veto the state budget. Higher wages have been discussed as a state need nearly two decades ago when Holcomb was a top aide to Republican Gov. Mitch Daniels.

"It's been talked about for years, long before I was in this office. Or on this side of the desk, I should say," Holcomb said. "I remember discussions. It crops into conversations, I bet you, every session. This particular session, when asked, I stated that I understand for others, but when I ran for this office I knew what the salary was, so I didn't support it for myself.

"I was very pleased that the (legislative) leaders took that to heart and started it after. And that gives everyone who seeks to run for office in the future, they'll know what the new salary will be. So I'll gladly sign it."

Under the plan, the new salary for the lieutenant governor will be 88% of a Supreme Court justice, or $174,692 a year. The attorney general will earn 83% of what a Supreme Court justice makes, or $164,766.32.

Currently, the lieutenant governor is paid $108,819.62, making the new rate a 60.5% increase. Meanwhile, the attorney general's pay hike is a 45% boost over his $113,653.54 annual salary.

Both positions are up for election in 2024. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch already is running for the Republican nomination for governor, while Attorney General Todd Rokita is hoping to be renominated by the Republican Party for a second term as the state's chief lawyer.

On the other hand, the three Republican state officeholders elected in 2022 to four-year terms are guaranteed to enjoy the big pay hikes included in the new budget: Auditor Tera Klutz, Treasurer Daniel Elliott and Secretary of State Diego Morales.

Each will earn 66% of the salary of the Supreme Court justice, or $131,019, beginning in 2025, compared to their current annual pay rate of $94,501.42 — a 38.6% increase.

The attorney general did not respond to a request for comment on the raises. The state auditor, state treasurer and secretary of state all said they did not lobby the Legislature to increase their salaries.

Statewide elected officials aren't the only employees due for pay raises in the new budget. Among other provisions, it sets a $70,000 minimum salary for new state police officers, up from $53,690, a 30.4% boost, and awards a double-digit percentage pay hike on average to nearly all other state employees.

Left unchanged, however, for the 13th consecutive year, is Indiana's minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, the lowest rate permitted by federal law.

Adjusted for inflation, the current value of Indiana's minimum wage is equivalent to $5.24 an hour compared to 2010, when the rate last was increased.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores