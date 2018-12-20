VALPARAISO — The fate of Porter County's voter registration office may be known by the middle of January.
"We are in a weird kind of holding pattern on this," Porter County Council member Dan Whitten said this week. "We have been trying to figure out what we can and cannot do."
Whitten, D-at-large, said county officials have been working with the county attorney and Porter County Clerk-elect Jessica Bailey to determine the future of the office. Whitten said they are awaiting Bailey's long-term plan for the office.
The voter registration and county clerk offices were at the center of attention during the trouble-ridden election last month.
The current clerk, Republican Karen Martin, caught much of the blame for the problems that resulted in 12 polling places opening late on Election Day, including a shortage of poll workers and mishandled ballots.
The issues started earlier this year when Martin's office took control of elections from the voter registration office after Democratic director Kathy Kozuszek threatened a lawsuit over overtime she believed was owed to her. Kozuszek has since filed a lawsuit in federal court contending that the move caused last month's election debacle. She claims the move was done in retaliation to her asking for overtime.
In the short term, Whitten said, Bailey will run the elections but not the voter registration office until she "learns how that office runs."
Bailey said Thursday the plan is a "work in progress."
"I want to get it done correctly rather than quickly," Bailey said, adding she attended an election conference earlier this month which provided some ideas.
She said she feels comfortable with the people at the voter registration continuing in that role for now, and her primary goal in rolling out any plan is to make sure the "voters have faith in the election process."
The long-term plan may well be the elimination of the voter registration office and the absorption of those duties into the clerk's office.
If that decision is made, Whitten said, the council will have to make adjustments to the budget.
"There are not many voter registration offices in the state," Whitten said.
Council members said decisions are also needed on election equipment, something that should be done quickly because of the May municipal primaries. Candidate begin filing for the primary on Jan. 9.
The council called for a joint Jan. 15 meeting of themselves, Porter County Board of Commissioners and Bailey to lay out plans for the office structure and the 2019 elections.