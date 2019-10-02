PORTAGE — The motorist frustration, negative economic impact and spewing pollution caused by stopped freight trains blocking Northwest Indiana streets for extended periods of time is likely to continue unabated for the foreseeable future.
On Tuesday, the Rail Crossing Task Force of the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission concluded its nine-month search for blocked crossing solutions by regretfully determining that the only hope lies in changing federal law to mandate railroads limit blocked crossings to less than 10 minutes and to permit local police to hit violators with hefty fines.
That was an option in the Hoosier State until last year when the Indiana Supreme Court unanimously ruled that a 1995 federal railroad deregulation statute preempted Indiana localities from enforcing a 10 minute limit on blocked rail crossings that had been in state law since 1865.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., the task force chairman, said it's possible that railroads still may be willing to work with local leaders to reduce blocked crossings, and he noted the state has been more generous in recent years with funds for grade separation projects.
But he said with 886 road-rail intersections across Northwest Indiana, any viable, long-term solution almost certainly depends on federal action.
"It seems like Congress could pass a law that says, just like the state law used to say, you can't block a crossing for longer than 10 minutes," McDermott said. "Maybe that will encourage the railroads to invest the technology that will help them to clear these intersections quicker."
The task force found the most frequently blocked crossing in the Region was where the Indiana Harbor Belt Railway intersects with Michigan Avenue in East Chicago.
During a two-week period in March, 235 of the 534 observed train crossings took longer than 10 minutes, including a stopped train on March 28, 2019 that blocked the road for 7 hours and 36 minutes, from 5:16 a.m. until 12:52 p.m., according to the task force.