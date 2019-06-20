The Federal Railroad Administration wants to know if motorists would like more tools to report stopped trains that block street crossings for extended periods of time.
A notice recently published in the Federal Register indicates that the FRA is interested in obtaining more information on the frequency, location and impacts of highway-rail grade crossings blocked by slow-moving or idling trains.
To that end, it is considering adding direct links on the FRA website for motorists and law enforcement officials to report blocked crossings, as well as adding a blocked crossing reporting tool to the FRA mobile application.
The agency said reports submitted through the web form and app would not be forwarded to railroad operators, states or local governments.
They would, however, give the FRA more accurate and timely blocked crossing reports than the 669 it received between April 1, 2017, and March 31, 2019, through the agency's general email address.
Hoosiers can tell the FRA what they think about the agency's proposed blocked crossing data collection effort by submitting an online comment at: federalregister.gov/documents/2019/06/14/2019-12572/proposed-agency-information-collection-activities-comment-request.
The agency anticipates that if it ultimately launches a dedicated blocked crossing reporting tool that it will receive a total of 485 responses each year.
U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, said he's encouraging Northwest Indiana residents to let the FRA know that Region motorists need more ways to report blocked crossings.
"I appreciate the initiative of the FRA to proactively seek out this information, and I will continue to work through the congressional appropriations and legislative processes to further improve the capabilities to address blocked railroad crossing issues," Visclosky said.
U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., and U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., also want Hoosiers to tell the agency that blocked crossing reporting tools are needed.
"I have heard from numerous Hoosier communities about the impact of blocked railroad crossings in Indiana," Young said. "I appreciate the FRA's attention to this important public safety issue and will continue working with Hoosier stakeholders to identify solutions."
Braun added: "Hoosiers deserve a straightforward approach about information regarding blocked railroad crossings and I commend the Federal Railroad Administration's willingness to work with all parties involved on this important issue."
There are no federal laws or regulations that specifically address how long a train may occupy a crossing, whether idling or operating at slow speeds.
But the FRA said it recognizes there may be public safety, economic and traffic congestion impacts due to blocked crossings.
Last September, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled that a state law on the books since 1865 was preempted by a 1995 federal deregulation statute, and local police no longer would be permitted to issue fines to railroad operators when stopped trains block street crossings for longer than 10 minutes.
Several Region officials, including Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., believe blocked crossings have become more frequent since the state's high court ruling eliminated the fine threat for trains that block traffic.