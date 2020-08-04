Federal appeals court seeking applicants for Northern Indiana bankruptcy judge post

The federal appeals court in Chicago is seeking Northwest Indiana attorneys with an interest in bankruptcy law to apply to fill a bankruptcy judge position based in South Bend.
The Judicial Council of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is accepting applications until Aug. 10 for a 14-year term in the judicial post that pays $199,088 a year.
Under federal law, the council will evaluate the applications it receives and recommend bankruptcy judge candidates to the full appellate court, which will make the appointment.
Applicants should have a reputation for integrity and good character and be of sound physical and mental health, along with having a demonstrated commitment to equal justice under law.
In addition, applicants must have a record of outstanding legal ability and competence, substantial legal experience, an ability to deal with complex legal problems, aptitude for legal scholarship and writing, and familiarity with courts and court processes.
They also must possess demeanor, character and personality that indicates they would exhibit judicial temperament if appointed to the position of United States bankruptcy judge.
According to the Judicial Council, applicants will be reviewed without discrimination as to race, color, sex, disability, religion or national origin.
But candidates must be admitted to practice law in at least one state court and be in good standing in every bar where they are members.
The individual selected also must comply with federal financial disclosure reporting requirements for judges.
Further information about the post, along with an application and instructions, is available online at www.ca7.uscourts.gov.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Aaron M. Woods
Adrian Carrillo
Alison J. Haggerty
Antonio D. Jackson
Ashley Garcia
Ashley Marco
Asia J. Sampson
Bradley Aaron Franchville
Brady Levertis Moss Jr.
Carlos K. Hayes, III.
Carlton Taylor, Sr.
Cedric Whelchel
Charles J. Myers, Jr.
Dale Kevin Rollins
Damien M. Zamora
Danielle T. Brown
Darien M. Gornick
David E. Conway, Jr.
Dearieus L. Kindred
Delvin M. Hayes, Jr.
Denise A. Ortiz
Denton S. Zamora
Deonta L. Robinson-Henderson
Derek Shakur Daniels
Derrence E. Reid, Jr.
Derrick Brian Beverly
Devon W. Marsh
Dwight Harper
Edward M. Strauss
Elsa Melgarejo
Eric W. Hullett
Garret S. Stefanopoulos
Hector Garcia
Henry D. Lares
Ignacio S. Gonzalez
Jade A. Szpyrka
Jaired Matthew Charles Campbell
Jarett L. Wilson
Jedda A. Baano-Stewart
Jeremy L. Tate
Jerry D. Castellanos, Sr.
Joevar A. Beckford
John F. Petrassi
Jonathan Carl Wise
Joseph A. Bunich
Joseph A. Bunich
Joseph P. Lowe
Julia Nicole Green
Kennedy P. Carter
Kevin D. Riley
Klyn L. Tarver
Larry E. Mullins
Latia K. Hinkle
Laurie B. Campbell
Marco A. Gutierrez Lara
Maurice David Perry
Michael A. Medrano
Michael Visseti
Miguel A. Payan
Nathaniel S. Jackson
Nicholas M. Murphy
Nicholas M. Murphy
Nunya Ganter
O Shea C. Smith
Ovilla M. Felton
Patrick J. Barron
Rachel E. Rodriguez
Randy King
Raven S. Morris
Reinaldo Fernandez
Robert E. Ross
Samantha Ann Hallman
Scotty L. Woods
Sharuben Teshon Allen-Jones
Sikander Singh
Steven A. Branch, Jr.
Sylvonah Turner
Tanya Knezevich
Thomas P. Quijano
Tiwuan Horne
Victor J. Cavasos, Jr.
Virgil Devin Belcher Jr.
Willie C. Faison
Willie L. Allen
Yomara Rodriguez-Cuevas
Zebedee Lamont Moore
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.