You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Federal appeals court seeking applicants for Northern Indiana bankruptcy judge post
urgent

Federal appeals court seeking applicants for Northern Indiana bankruptcy judge post

{{featured_button_text}}
gavel

The federal appeals court in Chicago is seeking Northwest Indiana attorneys with an interest in bankruptcy law to apply to fill a bankruptcy judge position based in South Bend.

The Judicial Council of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is accepting applications until Aug. 10 for a 14-year term in the judicial post that pays $199,088 a year.

Under federal law, the council will evaluate the applications it receives and recommend bankruptcy judge candidates to the full appellate court, which will make the appointment.

Applicants should have a reputation for integrity and good character and be of sound physical and mental health, along with having a demonstrated commitment to equal justice under law.

In addition, applicants must have a record of outstanding legal ability and competence, substantial legal experience, an ability to deal with complex legal problems, aptitude for legal scholarship and writing, and familiarity with courts and court processes.

They also must possess demeanor, character and personality that indicates they would exhibit judicial temperament if appointed to the position of United States bankruptcy judge.

According to the Judicial Council, applicants will be reviewed without discrimination as to race, color, sex, disability, religion or national origin.

But candidates must be admitted to practice law in at least one state court and be in good standing in every bar where they are members.

The individual selected also must comply with federal financial disclosure reporting requirements for judges.

Further information about the post, along with an application and instructions, is available online at www.ca7.uscourts.gov.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Gov. Holcomb imposes statewide face mask requirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts