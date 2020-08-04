Federal appeals court seeking applicants for Northern Indiana bankruptcy judge post

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The federal appeals court in Chicago is seeking Northwest Indiana attorneys with an interest in bankruptcy law to apply to fill a bankruptcy judge position based in South Bend.

The Judicial Council of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is accepting applications until Aug. 10 for a 14-year term in the judicial post that pays $199,088 a year.

Under federal law, the council will evaluate the applications it receives and recommend bankruptcy judge candidates to the full appellate court, which will make the appointment.

Applicants should have a reputation for integrity and good character and be of sound physical and mental health, along with having a demonstrated commitment to equal justice under law.

In addition, applicants must have a record of outstanding legal ability and competence, substantial legal experience, an ability to deal with complex legal problems, aptitude for legal scholarship and writing, and familiarity with courts and court processes.

They also must possess demeanor, character and personality that indicates they would exhibit judicial temperament if appointed to the position of United States bankruptcy judge.