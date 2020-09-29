Federal judge extends deadline to Nov. 13 for Indiana mail-in ballots to be received

Hoosiers voting by mail in the upcoming general election no longer need to worry about their votes not being counted due to postal service delays.
A federal judge late Tuesday prohibited state and county election officials from enforcing the Indiana statutory requirement that mail-in absentee ballots be received in the county election office no later than noon on Election Day.
U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Evans Barker, appointed to the bench in 1984 by Republican President Ronald Reagan, ordered the Indiana Election Commission to adopt rules allowing absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 to be counted in the election results, so long as they are received on or before Nov. 13.
Barker’s order follows a lawsuit filed in August by Common Cause Indiana and the Indiana NAACP seeking to extend the receipt deadline for mail-in absentee ballots “to prevent mass disenfranchisement of Indiana voters” due to disruptions and delays by the U.S. Postal Service.
“This early receipt deadline is unjustified in any election, but it is particularly burdensome and unjustified in this election year, when mail delivery is unreliable and the risk of infection from COVID-19 makes voting by mail the only safe option for many voters,” the plaintiffs said.
Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr. is likely to appeal Barker’s order to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago.
Hill recently bemoaned the involvement of federal courts in state election matters after U.S. District Court Judge Richard Young last week blocked a 2019 state law barring individuals from seeking a judge’s approval to extend voting hours if there are problems at a polling place.
Hill’s chances of success at the 7th Circuit appear slim, however, since a three-judge appellate panel there ruled Tuesday that Wisconsin ballots postmarked by Election Day must be counted if they are received on or before Nov. 9.
If Barker’s order remains in effect, it’s likely Indiana’s election results will not be immediately known the night of the election.
