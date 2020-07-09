Federal judge strikes down Indiana's abortion 'complications' reporting mandate

Moreover, Young observed a doctor who fails to report an abortion complication can be charged, for each omission, with a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine — even if the failure was not done "knowingly" or "recklessly."

"When a physician looks at the text of the statute, how is she to know that a court has read in a requirement that she must use her reasonable medical judgment in determining whether a condition arises from an abortion?" Young asked.

"She might guess that that is the applicable standard. But guesswork in the face of criminal liability is surely not permitted by due process, and the court will not place physicians and other practitioners in that position."

Hannah Brass Greer, chief legal counsel for Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, the Hoosier state's largest abortion provider, said she was pleased the court recognized the statute "represents excessive government overreach" and "was designed to restrict Hoosiers' access to reproductive health care."

"The reporting requirements set by this law are another attempt by Indiana politicians to shame and stigmatize people seeking abortion services and to spread the myth that abortion is dangerous," she said.