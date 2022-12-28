Federal spending plan includes $20.5M designated for Northwest Indiana projects

Federal spending legislation soon to be signed into law by Democratic President Joe Biden includes more than $20.5 million designated specifically for Northwest Indiana projects, in addition to the regular funding for federal programs and services in the Region.

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, secured the extra money through Community Project Funding requests, more commonly known as earmarks, inserted in the omnibus appropriations measure that funds the federal government through the 2023 budget year.

Among Hoosier members of Congress, only Mrvan and U.S. Rep. Andre Carson, D-Indianapolis, sought money for their districts through Community Project Funding.

They, along with U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., also were the only federal legislators serving Indiana to vote in favor of the Consolidated Appropriations Act.

"One of the fundamental lessons I have experienced in my first term of Congress is how success requires partnership and collaboration," Mrvan said. "I am grateful for all of these community partners for putting in the work to successfully identify and advocate for how the federal government can best help them in their dedicated services to Northwest Indiana."

The remainder of the Indiana delegation, all Republicans, declined to earmark money for their districts or support the Northwest Indiana projects, including U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, who recently launched a campaign for governor; and two potential U.S. Senate candidates: U.S. Rep. Jim Banks of Fort Wayne and U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz of Noblesville.

Jennifer-Ruth Green, the Crown Point Republican defeated by Mrvan at the Nov. 8 general election, said during her campaign seeking to represent Lake, Porter and northwest LaPorte counties in the U.S. House that she also would have voted against spending earmarks.

Mrvan, on the other hand, said he believes working with local stakeholders and his congressional colleagues to identify and deliver Community Project Funding helps the Region land "good-paying jobs, law enforcement personnel and infrastructure investments that lead to a growing economy for everyone."

Here are the Mrvan spending requests for Northwest Indiana included in the final appropriations package:

$4.5 million for water, sanitary sewer and stormwater projects throughout Northwest Indiana aimed at addressing deterioration, increasing the efficacy of existing systems and boosting water quality.

$4 million for Gary/Chicago International Airport to begin designing and constructing a heavy-cargo logistics apron for multiple users, including UPS, which is forced to transfer cargo inside the terminal building.

$2.4 million for the city of Portage to support its Central Avenue reconstruction project, reducing congestion and enhancing safety for motorists and pedestrians.

$1.5 million for St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago to replace its cardiac catheterization table, improving care and image quality for heart and vascular patients while reducing radiation exposure for physicians, hospital staff and patients.

$1.5 million for Paladin to rehabilitate and repurpose its Michigan City facility to increase services available to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including job training, nutrition and computer literacy programs.

$1 million for shoreline restoration near Mount Baldy in Indiana Dunes National Park to reduce the effects of erosion on the economic and environmental asset that brings millions of visitors, and their tourism dollars, to the Region each year.

$1 million for the Gary Police Department to obtain body-worn and in-car cameras to bolster the ability of officers to protect the community.

$1 million for Valparaiso University College of Nursing and Health Professionals to upgrade and modernize its Skills Lab and Simulation Center to help train the next generation of medical technologists and reduce the health professional shortage.

$1 million to improve the navigable waterway at the Michigan City Harbor and Channel. The harbor provides refuge for recreational boats on Lake Michigan during adverse weather and is used by the Coast Guard for its missions on Lake Michigan.

$914,000 for Burns Waterway Small Boat Harbor to provide shelter for recreational boats during adverse weather and to support economic development in the city of Portage.

$750,000 to remodel Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center in Highland, including secure stabilization housing for individuals fleeing dating violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking.

$400,000 for Porter County sheriff’s office to purchase new laptops and other computer upgrades, and to acquire an automated license plate reader system to help find fugitives, stolen cars and missing children.

$310,000 for Opportunity Enterprises to acquire new equipment and technology for individuals with disabilities receiving services at the new Lakeside Respite Center in Porter County.

$215,000 for Whiting Police Department to buy automated license plate readers and install video surveillance cameras at strategic locations to enhance public safety.

$100,000 for United Way of LaPorte County to conduct a youth mental health and substance abuse assessment to better understand and address unmet needs in the community.

