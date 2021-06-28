Feds eliminate work mandate for Healthy Indiana Plan participants

"We'll continue to support the health and well-being of Hoosiers, and our participants will receive much needed job training and career support to help them transition from Medicaid to full employment," Holcomb said. "With our growing economy, we need every able Hoosier to join the workforce."

The HIP work mandate has been on hold since November 2019, initially due to ongoing legal challenges and later because of the need for all Hoosiers to maintain health coverage amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brad Woodhouse, executive director of the Protect Our Care national health care advocacy organization, said he's grateful the HIP work requirement won't be coming back so long as Democratic President Joe Biden is in the White House.

"These burdensome paperwork requirements approved by the Trump administration were meant to boot people off the rolls, which was particularly heartless during the dual public health and economic crises facing Americans," Woodhouse said.

"Rather than find ways to rip health care away from Americans during a pandemic, the Biden administration is making health care more affordable and leading the effort to fight the virus."