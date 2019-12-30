The federal government has endorsed Indiana's request to use Medicaid funds to provide expanded services to Hoosiers diagnosed with serious mental illnesses.
A waiver recently approved by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) authorizes the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration to use Medicaid to pay for acute inpatient stays at institutions for mental disease, instead of continuing to limit treatment to facilities with fewer than 16 beds.
CMS previously authorized Medicaid funds to be used in Indiana for inpatient treatment at institutions for mental disease when a person is diagnosed with substance use disorder.
According to FSSA, because approximately one in four individuals with a serious mental illness also has substance use disorder, the new Medicaid waiver — which takes effect Wednesday — will ensure consistency in their treatment.
"My 2020 'Next Level' Agenda is focused on improving the lives of Hoosiers, and a key part centers around increasing the capacity of mental health services throughout the state," said Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.
"With this waiver in hand, we will begin to accomplish this on day one of the new year."
State records show only about half of Indiana Medicaid members receiving inpatient psychiatric services between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019 obtained them at an institution for mental diseases, such as a specialty hospital or large mental health treatment facility.
The waiver is expected to make possible longer inpatient stays, improved stabilization and more successful transitions back into homes and communities, while also driving down costs associated with overuse of hospital emergency rooms for mental health problems and psychiatric crises.
"This waiver allows Indiana to, for the first time, offer the full continuum of treatment for Hoosiers with co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders," said FSSA Secretary Dr. Jennifer Sullivan.
"This begins a new era of vastly enhanced access and hope in many communities, aided by allowing some facilities already engaged in this vital work to expand."
Records show only Vermont and Washington, D.C. have procured a similar serious mental illness waiver from CMS.