The federal government is set to permanently snuff out smoking — nationwide — by anyone under age 21.
Federal spending legislation unveiled Monday, which is expected to be approved by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump this week, includes a provision barring the sale of tobacco products to any person younger than 21, beginning next summer.
House Bill 1865 also requires that tobacco retailers verify the age of any purchaser younger than 30 and mandates states conduct unannounced inspections to enforce the new national minimum smoking age, or risk losing a portion of their federal health funding.
U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., who championed the smoking age increase, said having 21 instead of 18 as the minimum age for tobacco use will reduce the surging interest in smoking among middle and high school students in Indiana and across the country.
"I've heard from countless parents that this was a problem," Young said. "Raising the legal tobacco age to 21 means that we will protect our youngest Hoosiers from the dangers of e-cigarettes and tobacco addiction."
Beyond teen smoking, Young noted Indiana also has one of the highest adult smoking rates in the country, with many Hoosiers first taking up the habit between ages 18 and 21.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than one in five (21.8%) Hoosiers were smokers in 2017, the most recent year with complete data available — well above the 13.7% national smoking rate.
Young said bringing that number down by making it more difficult for younger Hoosiers to start smoking in the first place will "save a lot of lives, a lot of money, improve the productivity of our workers and ensure that our military is more ready."
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
CDC data show smoking costs Indiana residents an estimated $2.93 billion a year in additional health care costs, and annually takes the lives of approximately 11,100 Hoosiers.
Earlier this month, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said those figures inspired him to recommend state lawmakers raise the minimum smoking age to 21 in Indiana, as 19 states, including Illinois, and 530 localities already have done.
But that proposal faced an uncertain fate next year in the Republican-controlled General Assembly, which repeatedly has scuttled past "Tobacco 21" legislation over concerns about the estimated $7 million to $14 million a year hit to Indiana's tobacco tax revenue.
However, if the federal smoking age increase is enacted, Hoosier lawmakers simply will have to swallow the tax revenue losses associated with 18-to 21-year-old adults no longer purchasing tobacco products, since federal law supersedes state law.
Holcomb said the federal smoking prevention effort is worth it if it keeps Hoosiers from becoming addicted to tobacco.
"I am grateful Sen. Young is dedicated to raising the age at the federal level and I'm proud to partner with him as we also tackle this issue at the state level," Holcomb said. "I'm confident we will work together to help Hoosiers achieve better health outcomes."
Get to know these new Indiana laws that took effect July 1, 2019
By Dan Carden, dan.carden@nwi.com, 219-933-3357
Gov. Eric Holcomb this year signed 293 new state laws approved by the Republican-controlled Indiana House and Senate during its annual legislative session, which ran between Jan. 3 and April 24.
While a few "emergency" laws, such as additional state funding for South Shore Line expansion projects, took effect immediately, most of the new statutes enacted by the Republican chief executive go into force tomorrow.
Here's a look at notable new laws Hoosiers should know:
Times file photo
Teacher pay
The state budget increases student tuition support by $539 million over the next two years, and makes a total of $753 million in new education funding available to Indiana schools. But decisions on whether to put that money toward teacher pay raises, as opposed to other needs, were left up to local school district leaders. (House Enrolled Act 1001)
Times file photo
Gaming
Gary's Majestic Star casinos are authorized to relocate from their Lake Michigan dock to a land-based site, likely adjacent to the Borman Expressway. A new casino also is permitted in Terre Haute and Hoosier adults will be able to place bets on sporting events, including from mobile devices, possibly as soon as Sept. 1. (HEA 1015)
Photo by Associated Press
Bias crimes
It is an aggravating factor, for which a judge can impose more than the advisory prison term, if a crime is committed "with bias due to the victim's or the group's real or perceived characteristic, trait, belief, practice, association or other attribute the court chooses to consider." (Senate Enrolled Act 198)
Times file photo
Data center
Sales and business personal property tax incentives are available to enable the $40 million, 105,000-square-foot Digital Crossroads of America Data Center at the site of the former State Line Generating Plant in Hammond to grow into a $200 million campus with 400,000 square feet of lake-cooled data storage. (HEA 1405)
Times file photo
School buses
Criminal and civil penalties are increased for passing a school bus with its stop arm extended while children are boarding or departing the vehicle. School districts can request county or city governments fund school bus cameras to nab perpetrators by using fine revenue from stop arm violations. (SEA 2)
Times file photo
Flood prevention
A reconstituted Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission will have $3 million a year, starting in 2021, to spend on flood control projects, due to a new annual fee imposed on eight Northwest Indiana counties that the counties have the option of passing along to owners of property located in the river basins. (HEA 1270)
Times file photo
State superintendent
A governor-appointed secretary of education will lead the Indiana Department of Education starting in 2021, instead of an elected state superintendent of public instruction. (HEA 1005)
Times file photo
Porter elections
Porter County election administration is reorganized on a bipartisan basis to prevent a repeat of last year's general election chaos that saw missing poll workers, nonexistent absentee ballot deliveries and no vote tallies for days after the polls closed. (HEA 1217)
Times file photo
Church guns
Any person legally authorized to carry a firearm may possess it in a church or religious building that's connected to a school, so long as the religious institution permits guns within its facilities. Similarly, a gun owner can bring his or her weapon into a school building when it's being used by a house of worship that allows guns. (HEA 1284)
Times file photo
Griffith
The town of Griffith gains an extra year, until November 2020, to complete its voter-approved exit from Calumet Township, by joining either North Township or St. John Township in Lake County. (HEA 1177)
School safety
County sheriffs and local school corporations can request grants from the Indiana Secured School Fund to set up active event warning systems modeled on Porter County's that uses a mobile phone application to alert all area on- and off-duty law enforcement at the local, state and federal levels in response to an active shooter or other emergency situation at a school. (HEA 1225)
Times file photo
Revenge porn
Any person who distributes intimate images online without consent from the subject of the images can be sentenced to up to a year in jail and may face a lawsuit for civil damages. (SEA 192, SEA 243)
Photo provided
Golf alcohol
Beer, wine and liquor, instead of only beer, can be sold from the back of golf carts roving across the links at public and private golf courses that hold the required alcohol sale permits. (HEA 1518)
Photo provided
Conscience protection
Nurses, pharmacists and physician assistants gain the same right as physicians, hospital employees and health clinic staffers to opt out of providing abortion care, including the provision of an abortion-inducing drug, if they have an ethical, moral or religious objection to abortion. (SEA 201)
Photo provided
Citizenship test
All Indiana high schools must administer to students, as part of the mandatory U.S. government course, the naturalization test that's typically taken by immigrants hoping to become American citizens. (SEA 132)
Times file photo
Exonerated inmates
A wrongfully incarcerated person can receive $50,000 for each year the person spent in the Indiana Department of Correction or a county jail for a conviction that was vacated due to actual innocence of the crime. (HEA 1150)
Photo provided
Safety Referendum
School districts are authorized to hold a voter referendum on whether to hike property taxes by up to 10 cents per $100 of assessed valuation for up to a 8-year period to pay for school safety needs. (SEA 127)
Times file photo
Critical infrastructure
New felony crimes and a fine of up to $100,000 are established for damaging, trespassing upon or conspiring to harm facilities broadly defined as Indiana's "critical infrastructure," including steel mills and oil refineries. (SEA 471)
Times file photo
Pregnancy drug use
Medical providers are required to use a standard verbal screening tool to assess all pregnant women for substance use disorder throughout their pregnancies. Women found to be addicted to drugs must either be treated by the provider or referred elsewhere for drug abuse treatment. (HEA 1007)
Photo provided
Sex offenders
Individuals classified as "sexually violent predators" or "offenders against children" are barred from working as a child care provider, respite care provider or at an adult day care center, as well as prohibited from living in a home where child care services are provided. (SEA 258)
Times file photo
Newborn testing
Krabbe disease, Pompe disease and Hurler syndrome, starting July 1, 2020, are added to the 12 medical disorders for which Indiana infants are required to be tested as soon as possible following birth. (SEA 41)
Photo provided
Women's suffrage
A 17-member Indiana Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission is tasked with organizing events and activities to explain the women's suffrage movement in the United States, and commemorate the 100th anniversary of ratification of the 19th Amendment in 2020. (HEA 1394)
Photo by Associated Press
Drugs
Drug crimes committed within 100 feet of a drug treatment center, any location where drug recovery or support group meetings are held, or inside a penal or juvenile detention facility can be enhanced one felony level by prosecutors, with a corresponding increase in potential prison time. (SEA 110, SEA 198)
Photo provided
Water infrastructure
A new water infrastructure assistance fund is permitted to leverage $20 million in state revenue to make loans and grants available to water utilities for new pipes, mains or leak controls. With timely repayments, the fund ultimately could produce more than $2 billion in water system fixes over 20 years. (HEA 1406)
Times file photo
Pets
Any person convicted of one of 13 animal abuse offenses — including animal maltreatment, animal fighting and bestiality — is prohibited from owning, harboring or training a dog or cat for the duration of their probation or parole. Rent-to-own agreements for purchasing pets are prohibited. (SEA 474, HEA 1447)
Times file photo
Health consent
A minor between ages 16 and 18 who is pregnant, in labor or postpartum can consent to pregnancy-related health care without the approval of a parent or guardian, so long as a reasonable effort is made to contact the child's parent or guardian. (HEA 1547)
Photo provided
Community service
Hoosiers convicted of crimes or traffic infractions who are unable to pay the $185 in required court costs can reduce their tab by $7.25 per hour by performing court-ordered community service or uncompensated volunteer work. (HEA 1087)
Times file photo
Child services
The caseload limit for family case managers at the Department of Child Services is changed to: 12 initial assessments; 12 families receiving in-home services; or 13 children with out-of-home placements. DCS also gets two hours to respond to a child in imminent danger of serious bodily harm, instead of the prior, often unattainable, one-hour response mandate. (HEA 1006)
Photo provided
Corpse ID
Coroners officially can confirm the identity of a dead body by matching the serial number from a surgically implanted medical device, such as a pacemaker or breast enhancements, to the manufacturer's record of who received the device. (HEA 1100)
Times file photo
RDA funding
Every South Shore Line payment pledge made by Lake County and 15 of its municipalities is written into state law. The state auditor is required to withhold those payments prior to the distribution of income tax revenue to local communities, and to send the money directly to the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority to fund the rail project. (HEA 1473)
Times file photo
Water management
The Indiana Finance Authority is put in charge of coordinating all executive branch activities relating to the state's water programs. The agency must divide the state into water study areas and hold annual meetings with representatives of water and wastewater utilities in each area. (SEA 4)
Times file photo
Opioids
Any prescription drug that contains, or is derived from, opium must include a notice on the prescription label that the drug is an opioid. (SEA 133)
Photo by Associated Press
Fire districts
Local fire protection district boards are permitted to pay their trustees up to $100 a meeting, instead of a maximum of $20, in the hope of enticing more residents to serve. (SEA 156)
Times file photo
Veterans aid
Eligible Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs employees must request Military Family Relief Fund emergency financial assistance through the Indiana Veterans Affairs Commission, instead of from the agency's director. (HEA 1257)
Times file photo
Public theft
Government employees who steal from their employers can have their retirement pension contributions or benefits seized to reimburse the value of the stolen funds or property. (HEA 1192)
Times file photo
Juvenile detention
School corporations are required to provide student curricular material to any child who is detained in a juvenile facility for more than seven days, if requested to do so by the child's parent or the facility. (SEA 29)
Times file photo
Wage assignment
With the employee's consent, an employer can deduct the cost of renting or purchasing work uniforms or tools directly from the employee's paycheck. The deductions cannot include the cost of protective equipment or exceed $2,500 a year. (SEA 99)
Photo provided
Conflict of interest
A building commissioner, building code official or inspector cannot be involved in issuing a building permit if he or she has a direct or indirect financial interest in the project associated with the permit. (SEA 142)
Times file photo
Traffic crimes
A motorist with a suspended or revoked driver's license who injures or kills other drivers or passengers on the road can be charged with a separate crime for each person injured or killed, and potentially sentenced to consecutive prison terms. (SEA 186)
Times file photo
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.