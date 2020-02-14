Feds seeking Hoosier opinions on proposed 10-year extension for Healthy Indiana Plan

FSSA Secretary Dr. Jennifer Sullivan said a 10-year HIP renewal would allow staff to set long-term goals for operating and improving HIP, rather than wondering if the program will continue beyond the two- or three-year prior renewal periods.

In addition, Sullivan said a long-term renewal would, in effect, lock-in Indiana's commitment to HIP, eliminating the need for the state to participate in the Medicaid "block grant" program proposed by the Trump administration that could spur radical changes to health programs for low income residents in other states.

"We are focused on the renewal of our existing waiver, which already contains many of the elements (Medicaid) recently encouraged states to pursue," Sullivan said.

"While we're excited that the recently announced program may help other states discover new avenues for health reform within their Medicaid programs, we feel the model we already have is the right one for Indiana."

At the same time, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr., a Republican, is supporting a federal lawsuit pending in Texas that seeks to strike all of Obamacare from the books, including the authorization and funding for HIP.