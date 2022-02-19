Feds to infuse $1 billion into local Great Lakes waterways restoration

GARY — Federal and local officials said clean Lake Michigan and Grand Calumet River waters are worth the $1 billion.

That is the amount President Joe Biden and a bipartisan U.S. Congress voted is pouring into the restoration of water ways contaminated by a century of industrial pollution.

“It’s a proud day for Northwest Indiana,” U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan said at Friday's press conference at the Gary/Chicago International Airport.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said the eight-year effort "brings a little closer to reality his vision of Gary as a destination city. Cleaning up the shoreline will encourage visitors and prompt some to consider Gary their home. We are poised for growth.”

Speakers offered an uplifting vision of people eventually kayaking or paddle boating along the still contaminated waterways.

The billion dollars is Northwest Indiana’s slice of the $715 billion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act the president signed into law last November.

Mitch Landrieu, a White House senior advisor, told the meeting that this new money is in addition to $760,000 to upgrade the Gary airport.

He said the infrastructure bill will also fund $1.6 billion in repairs to more than 1,100 outdated bridges and $128 million to replace lead pipes and millions more to provide high-speed internet to homes across Indiana.

Landrieu said, "Our Build a better America program will ensure no one gets left behind ensure money goes to underserved and overburdened minority communities. Gary is one of those communities.”

He said the infrastructure spending means jobs for union labor. “Unions helped build the middle class and now they will help rebuild it.”

“We will start to think what Gary can be, and not just what Gary used to be,” Landrieu said.

Debra Shore, the new regional administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, said Gary and the rest of the area’s industries made Northwest Indiana and economic driver, but at a terrible cost.

“They made the Great Lakes a dumping ground for toxic chemicals,” she said.

The Region is one of dozens of EPA’s areas of concern in the Great Lakes region, but the federal government has spent little money since 1985 correcting it.

She said the 16-mile-long Grand Calumet River, flowing through Gary, Hammond, East Chicago and south suburban Chicago, took the brunt of pollution.

She said about half of the river’s length, including it’s Indiana Harbor section, will soon have been substantially dredged of millions of cubic yards of sediment long contaminated by heavy metals and a cocktail of toxic chemicals.

She said the new billion-dollar infusion will go much of the way to dredge the remaining half of the river in addition to clearing out invasive species.

She said it also will take years of monitors to ensure native fish and other species are recovering. She said she hopes the EPS can de-list the river as a concern after 2030.

“This is truly a turning point for the Great Lakes,” Shore said.

Mrvan said, “No one should have to live near environmental area of concern. These additional resources will improve our Region’s ability to create good-paying job opportunities and attract new businesses and residents.”

Prince added, “These funds will get us closer to re-engaging recreational activities of this natural resource for all citizens to enjoy."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.